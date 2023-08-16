Warren County Parks & Recreation is seeing more and more visitors utilize its recreational facilities. That growth is prompting the department to adjust its security plans to prevent incidents of aggression and keep parkgoers safe.
WCPR’s 2022-23 participation report, which compiles the number of times individuals used parks facilities or participated in league play, special events, programs and tournaments, came out to a 646,823 headcount, far outclassing 2021-22.
“This year there were about 100,000 more participants than last year,” Chris Kummer, director of WCPR, told the Daily News. “Last year it was right around a half-million which is just absolutely amazing.”
The department was able to acquire software around 2014 to assist in tracking the number of folks enjoying parks services. Before that, Kummer said there were “a lot of Excel sheets and headcounts.”
Kummer said WCPR now has a keyfob system in place to track participation rates and user counts following major tournaments, leading to more accurate readings.
“I see good things for Warren County and Warren County parks in different offerings,” Kummer said. “There’s discussions now of different things that we’ve never been involved in, only because the community is changing and needs are changing.”
But with that growth comes growing pains.
“As you experience growth, as the community grows, as opportunities grow, there are some challenges that come along with that,” Kummer said. “And unfortunately we’ve experienced some of those challenges.”
He said that youth sporting events nationwide have seen an uptick of violent incidents, with tempers likewise flaring up in Warren County.
“Unfortunately this year we’ve had several (incidents),” Kummer said. “They’ve involved weapons, they’ve involved disorderly conduct, they’ve involved coaches, officials and parents acting really bad in front of little kids.”
In an effort to combat these flashpoints, Kummer said the parks system has increased its camera capability at certain locales and that WCPR keeps park deputies on hand during larger athletic events.
Back in July, Warren County Fiscal Court approved WCPR’s purchase of 40 steel crowd control barricades for youth football games at Basil Griffin Park to create separation between field and fan and cut down on unsportsmanlike conduct.
“We have zero tolerance for it,” Kummer said. “We do not tolerate it and we will work with all legal means available to address those issues.”
In addition to the intermittent outbursts, Kummer said the parks system is facing burglary and vandalism issues.
Kummer told county magistrates Thursday that around two security alarms go off across the park system on any given week, with Michael O. Buchanon park seeing the most action. He added that the Nashville Road corridor is starting to see a greater homeless population.
As a means to address this, Kummer’s department requested the court’s permission to purchase two sets of chain link security fencing to be installed at a pair of its major parks.
According to a WCPR memo, Newcastle Fence Co. was selected to install nearly 4,000 feet of lockable fence on the southern border of Buchanon Park adjacent to a new residential development at a cost of $80,000.
Basil Griffin Park will also get a security touch-up. Saveya Landscape Services was selected to install 1,400 feet of fencing on the park’s west boundary at a cost of $60,000.
According to a separate WCPR memo, the current fence at Basil Griffin is falling apart and multiple complaints have been made by nearby residents of “intrusions by various park user groups.”
“We have trespassing that’s going on from our park to private property and homeowners have requested it, so we’re trying to alleviate some of that problem,” Kummer said.
He said there are further plans in the works to add more camera coverage around the parks system and that a revised safety plan should be presented to fiscal court in the coming weeks for the fall and winter sports slate.
“When you come out to our facilities, there’s going to be additional signage, there’s going to be additional conversations pre-game with coaches, there will be limits set on where spectators can go in certain facilities,” Kummer said.
He said that a larger population of participants is accompanied by a greater chance of injury. To address this, Kummer said this year WCPR began training all parks employees in tourniquet use and how to treat heavy bleeding with trauma kits.
Kummer said that training has already come in handy, with park staff acting quickly to help a volunteer after a door fell onto them and left a six-inch laceration.
He said the park’s security plans will be ever-evolving to address the needs of a booming population.
“We want to make sure that when people come to the park, even though it’s one of those things that people don’t really want to talk about, that there are those systems in place,” Kummer said.