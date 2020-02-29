Warren County’s parks are routinely home to school-age children on football, soccer, baseball and softball fields as the county’s youth sports programs grow. But the parks aren’t just for youngsters, and staff members of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department want to fine-tune their programming for a fast-growing client base: seniors.
In an effort to better serve the over-55 crowd, the parks and recreation staff will have three meetings this week geared toward learning what types of activities appeal to folks who now may only visit a park to see a grandchild swing a bat or kick a ball.
The meetings, open to residents age 55 and up, are scheduled for 11 a.m. on three different days and sites: Monday in meeting room one of the Buchanon Park gymnasium; Wednesday in the multipurpose room of the Phil Moore Park gymnasium; and Friday in the senior center at Ephram White Park.
“This is something we’ve been thinking about for a while,” said Leah Spurlin, special projects manager for the parks department. “We have a good senior program at Ephram White, but we don’t have a lot at our other parks.
“Instead of coming up with programming on our own, we can discuss ideas with the seniors themselves. We’ll use these meetings as an opportunity to listen and come up with ideas.”
Catrice Turner, director of the Ephram White senior center for its entire seven-year history, said that center has been well-received as it provides fitness, dance and craft activities, all geared toward an older crowd and mostly offered at no cost.
“People on this side of town like to come out,” Turner said. “People come from Smiths Grove and Edmonson County. We offer zumba classes, crocheting and quilting, and we have potluck lunches.
“The biggest goal (of the meetings) is to expand our programming to other parts of the county.”
Turner said the 5,500-square-foot Ephram White Park senior center was largely funded by a federal grant. It replaced and enhanced space that was devoted to seniors in a Basil Griffin Park building that was destroyed by flooding in 2010.
Turner said the ideal result of the senior meetings would be a second dedicated facility in another part of the county, but she said that isn’t necessary to expand senior programming.
“If we can get the people to come out, we can use the facilities we already have,” she said.
Any enhancements to senior programming will depend on the type of feedback the parks department receives at the meetings, Spurlin said.
“These (meetings) will be like open forums,” she said. “We’ll ask them questions about what activities we can offer. We’ll take that information and try to come up with programming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.