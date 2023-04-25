County parks, library team up for 'Story Trails'

Cameron Levis, author of the children’s book “Home is Where Your Park Is,” talks with Khalil Howard, 6, of Scottsville and Bonnie Andreotta, 8, of Franklin on Wednesday as the story trail featuring his book was unveiled at Warren County’s Basil Griffin Park.
Recreation professional and author Cameron Levis added pied piper to his list of titles last week as the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Warren County Public Library kicked off their Story Trails program.
As more than a dozen youngsters and adults tagged along, Levis on Wednesday led them on a tour of the story trail at Basil Griffin Park that featured his book “Home is Where Your Park Is.”
Published last year as a way to honor the memory of his late grandfather and longtime Western Kentucky University Recreation Administration Professor Alton Little, Levis’s book proved to be a good choice for the story trails kickoff.
On a sun-splashed day, Levis and his followers wound around Paradise Playground and the youth-league football field as they visited eight stations displaying pages from the book that celebrates the value of parks.
“This (Levis’s book) is the perfect one to launch this and draw attention to the fact that we have these story trails,” said Emily Witthuhn, community outreach manager for the county library system. “It’s another way for us to encourage literacy in the community.
“I hope it encourages families to read books together. The kids were so excited today to run from one station to the next.”
Nearly as excited as Levis himself.
“Just to carry on my grandfather’s legacy and be able to put this book in one of our local parks is truly incredible,” said Levis, special populations coordinator for the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department. “I get so much joy from watching kids enjoy the book.”
Levis was hardly alone in enjoying the day.
“We have been to a park in Tennessee that had something similar and we loved it,” said Franklin resident Logan Jones, who brought her 8-year-old daughter to the event. “I think it’s fantastic that the parks do this, and having the author here is extra special.”
Levis said he was asked by Warren County Parks and Recreation special projects coordinator Ryan Pattee to include his book at Griffin Park as part of an upgraded and broadened Story Trails program.
“We had old displays, but they weren’t weatherproof or vandal-resistant,” Pattee said. “Now we have these new 18-inch-by-24-inch displays.”
Pattee and other parks staff put the sturdy displays together and the library provided the laminated book pages for story trails at Griffin, Ed Spear, Ephram White, Phil Moore, Aviation Heritage and Freeman parks. Indoor story trails are available at Ephram White and Buchanon parks.
“We love the idea of collaborating with other county departments,” Pattee said. “We’ve worked with the library on ‘Rec on the Run’ in the summer, so this seemed like a natural fit.”
Witthuhn hopes it will be a lengthy partnership in which books can be switched out at the various story trails every three months or so.
“The parks department has built these permanent story trail sign posts,” she said. “They’re stable and weatherproof and will be here for families to enjoy.
“It’s a great way to get people out and moving while reading and learning together as a family.”
