Winds had barely died down from the Dec. 11 tornadoes when Susan Oliver Lewis and her staff in the Warren County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office were out surveying the devastation, looking to ensure that county residents whose property was damaged or destroyed didn’t get a second shock.
“It was very important the day after the storm that we get out there and start assessing the damage,” said Lewis, the county’s PVA since being appointed to the job last March by Gov. Andy Beshear. “It would be adding insult to injury to get a big tax bill.”
As anyone who has traveled the streets of Bowling Green knows, Lewis and her staff of 10 have had a tall task as they have tried to come up with accurate property assessments in the wake of a storm that wiped out homes and businesses in many parts of town.
Her report to Warren Fiscal Court on Friday bears that out. Lewis told the magistrates that her office identified 4,511 residential and commercial buildings that were in the storm’s path, most of which sustained damage.
“We’ve physically looked at most of them,” Lewis said. “We’ve also used aerial photography for some.”
Those in-person visits and photos are part of the process of coming up with accurate values for homes and businesses that were ripped apart by the deadliest storm in state history.
In some cases, property owners whose homes were leveled may receive an adjusted assessment that reflects only the value of the land. Others will receive an adjustment based on the extent of the damage.
All properties receiving an assessment reduction due to the tornadoes of Dec. 11 or Jan. 1 will receive an assessment notice in April.
The PVA’s office, though, needs help in calculating those assessments. Lewis said her office will start sending out letters this week to addresses affected by the storms, asking residents to report real estate damages that were not repaired as of Jan. 1.
“It’s important to allow people the opportunity to report the damage in the interior of their homes or whatever they want to report,” Lewis said. “We will use that to modify assessments.”
Those modifications will certainly put the brakes on the rapid rise in the county’s property valuations. The total assessed value of the county’s real properties climbed from $5.03 billion in 2006 to $10.1 billion in 2020.
Lewis, though, believes any reduction in the county’s tax base will be temporary.
“It will be interesting to see exactly what the impact is,” she said. “But people are going to rebuild, and we’ll have brand-new properties. We will come back. It’s just going to take a little time.”
Friday’s meeting also saw the magistrates approve some spending items involving both law enforcement and parks and recreation.
Warren County Drug Task Force Executive Director Tommy Loving received approval to purchase a 2022 Dodge Durango for $36,179, with the cost being covered by funds from the forfeiture of vehicles seized in drug arrests.
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon was approved for a $24,870.02 purchase of a TruNarc narcotics analyzer that he believes will help keep dangerous drugs out of the jail.
Harmon said the device is being purchased not with general fund dollars but out of the Securus capital improvement fund that is financed through the Securus Technologies fee-based phone and video service for inmates.
The jailer said the device can be used to scan papers, mail and other items to detect attempts to bring drugs into the jail.
“It’s an expensive piece of equipment, but the value it brings in keeping inmates from bringing drugs into the building is worth it,” Harmon said.
The magistrates also approved spending $9,500 through the Enterprise fleet contract to purchase two salt spreaders for use at Phil Moore and Ed Spear parks.