Warren County is getting a shot in the arm from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to help recoup revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An interfund transfer approved Thursday by Warren County Fiscal Court will add almost $4.9 million of ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the county’s general fund.
“Basically ... there’s a calculation done for the money that was lost during COVID,” Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell said. “So what they’re trying to do is make the county back whole for some of these items that they deem as lost revenue.”
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, recipients can use SLFRF funding to replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure and address negative public health impacts of the pandemic.
The county will put a significant amount of the funding to use covering payroll expenses from 2022-23.
Portions of county attorney, coroner, fiscal court, treasurer, building inspector and parks & rec salaries, as well as $95,000 of the judge-executive’s $133,000 2022-23 salary, will be covered by SLFRF disbursements.
“It allows us to then transfer that money into our general fund to be used for what’s called ‘government services,’ ” Burrell said. “This is basically $4 million coming back into our general fund to boost it back up.”
Other entities across Kentucky have also taken advantage of the recovery funds.
The state has invested nearly $2.1 million of SLFRF in sewer and drinking water projects. Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government is putting $20.6 million of its funds toward the construction, maintenance and operation of 200 permanent units of housing.
Also approved Thursday was a $4,450 purchase of 40 steel crowd control barricades to be used for youth football games at Basil Griffin Park.
“We’ve had some security issues and unsportsmanlike behavior from crowds,” Chris Kummer, director of parks and recreation for Warren County, said. “We’ve used it in the past, it’s going to give us a more permanent barrier from the actual playing field to where the crowd is.”
He said the barricades, similar to ones commonly seen in Times Square on New Years Eve, provide a 20-yard buffer from the field.
“Right now we have about 120 of them. We’re just needing to expand the footprint a little bit for ingress and egress,” Kummer said. “We thought we just needed some more just because of some issues we’ve had in the past.”
The magistrates approved an amended grant agreement with the South Central Kentucky Workforce Development Board that will keep its career navigator, Mike Dailey, at Fort Campbell until 2024.
Funded by the city and county each putting up $36,000 in ARPA funds, the position saw Dailey set up shop at the base in 2022 to help soldiers transitioning out of the military find careers in the Bowling Green region.
Jon Sowards, president and CEO of the board, told magistrates in May that Dailey had engaged with 3,888 soldiers, 110 of them choosing to sign an intake form.