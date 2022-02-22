Help with navigating the maze of federal and state grant funding opportunities is going to cost Warren Fiscal Court a bit more this year.
Fiscal court this month approved a new contract with grant writer Jennifer Schmidt of Schmidt Consulting LLC that will pay her $3,250 per month beginning this month and continuing through February 2023.
That’s an increase from the $2,750 per month Schmidt was paid last year to find and apply for grants that can enhance law enforcement, volunteer fire departments and other programs administered by the county.
Despite the increase, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the contract with Schmidt is a good investment at a time when funding is plentiful through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Our relationship with Schmidt Consulting has given us professional depth in grant research and applications,” Buchanon said. “They bring years of experience in grant administration, which is particularly important in federal grants.”
Schmidt began contracting with the county in 2015, and she has been instrumental in procuring and administering such grants as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters grants that have helped the county’s volunteer fire departments buy equipment.
She has also helped ensure that the county received its fair share of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money.
Documents provided by Schmidt said she helped the county procure grants totaling $111,618 last year and has been responsible for the awarding or administration of $7.8 million in grant funding to date.
Now, with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the infrastructure bill still available, Schmidt believes the potential is great for boosting those numbers.
The county has already started using some of the approximately $25.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it is expected to receive over two years.
In August, magistrates approved a plan to award “premium pay” to county employees who had to work extra because of the pandemic. They also approved an appropriation of $100,000 to the county government’s Welfare Center to assist with rent and utility payments of county residents affected by the pandemic.
This month, magistrates voted to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance, in partnership with the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, infrastructure for a 40-unit housing community on Double Springs Road.
Schmidt expects more funding announcements this year, including a Department of Justice grant that will help the sheriff’s office purchase body-worn cameras and more grants for fire departments.
“There are tons of opportunities now,” Schmidt said. “Some are new programs. There’s a lot to sort through.”
