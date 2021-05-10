County road department still dealing with flooding impact

Spring showers bring a blooming workload for the Warren County Road Department.
Already shorthanded due to retirements and departures, the road department was slammed by heavy rains last week that led to some rural road closures and extensive damage to some of those roads.
“It was a perfect storm of a staff shortage and severe spring weather,” said Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore, who has been interim county roads supervisor since the March retirement of Jerry Young.
That perfect storm was little more than a temporary nuisance in most areas of the county, but the impact of the heavier rains that hit the northern end of the county is still being felt.
Moore reported at Friday’s meeting of Warren Fiscal Court that a number of roads in the Smiths Grove area sustained heavy damage.
Pondsville Road, perhaps the hardest hit, had a metal culvert wash out and lost a large-enough section of the road to be closed for days.
Moore said other roads – including Roland Road, Hydro Pondsville Road and Hays Road North – suffered closures due to sinkhole growth and embankment slides.
“We have a few roads that will be closed a little longer,” Moore told the magistrates.
Later Friday, Moore said his inspections revealed that “about 90% of the closed roads are open now.”
Others, like Pondsville Road in particular, could be impassable for several more days.
“It’s just going to take some time to fix it,” Fourth District Magistrate Rex McWhorter said of Pondsville Road.
Time and some help, according to Moore.
“We don’t have the equipment to do the type of excavating that’s needed,” Moore said. “We’re reaching out to private contractors to see how soon they can get there. We’re trying to find solutions that are long-term.”
Moore also hopes to get some state or federal funding to help pay for the repairs, but he’s not waiting on that funding.
“We need to get these roads open to the public as quickly as we can,” he said.
The magistrates also approved a number of spending items Friday during a “hybrid” meeting in which all six magistrates and Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon were in the county courthouse but department heads joined the meeting via Zoom teleconference.
Among the items approved:
- $13,057.27 to Boyd Co. for repairs to the CAT 420 backhoe for the road department.
- $28,255 to Reynolds Sealing and Striping for sealing and striping nine parking lots, including five at the Warren County Justice Center.
- $2,472.75 to Bob Barker Co. for 75 new mattresses for the Warren County Regional Jail.
- $2,200 to Miracle Recreation for purchase and installation of four new basketball goals at the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School that will be utilized by the county parks and recreation department.
- $15,610 to Conrad Floors for sealing the gym floors at the Ephram White, Buchanon Park, Phil Moore Park and old Alvaton gyms.
- $12,500 to Brent Huntsman Painting for painting the entire complex area at Ephram White Park.
- $6,494 to Beacon Athletics for portable pitching mounds.
- $33,249.80 to Kenny Machinery for two “Mud Buggys” to be used by the parks department, primarily for mulching.
Buchanon said the “hybrid” meeting format will be used again at the May 21 fiscal court meeting.
