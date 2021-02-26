County roads supervisor retiring after 43 years

A career spent responding to emergencies and the normal wear and tear that have affected the condition of Warren County roads will end because of a type of erosion that Jerry Young, for once, isn't equipped to deal with.
Citing health concerns, the 72-year-old Young will retire at the end of March after 22 years as supervisor of the county road department and a total of 43 years with that department.
"I've just enjoyed working here," Young said Friday after his retirement was announced during a Warren County Fiscal Court meeting held via Zoom teleconference. "I wish I could work another 40 years."
Young's eagerness to continue doing a job that requires maintaining all county roadways (including routine pavement maintenance and pothole filling) is simply outweighed by the need to maintain his own health.
"I wasn't ready to go, but it's time for me to go," he admitted. "The main reason is that I need to take care of my health."
Young, who grew up in Warren County and worked on road construction crews that built the William H. Natcher Parkway (now Interstate 165) before going to work for the county, has been road supervisor long enough that he says he hired nearly every one of the 27 members of the current county road crew.
"They're a great bunch of guys," Young said of the crew that works out of the road department's headquarters on Fifth Avenue. "I like to think I've got the best road department in the state."
County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announced Young's retirement plans during Friday's meeting and was one of several people on the teleconference to praise Young for his years of service.
"He started as a laborer and has been a good leader down there," Buchanon said. "I hope he has a long and fruitful retirement."
Third District Magistrate Tony Payne made a motion to name that Fifth Avenue road department building after Young, and the motion passed 6-0.
Buchanon said county Public Works Director Josh Moore will serve as interim road supervisor until a successor to Young can be found.
"It's not something I intend on doing long-term," Moore said during the meeting. "There's a good possibility that we have some folks on staff who can step into that role."
Because of the knowledge Young has gained over the past 40 years, Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young said he will be a tough act to follow.
"It's hard to replace that knowledge," Mark Young said. "He's going to be missed. I wish him the best and hope he has some good years to enjoy retirement."
Moore said the road supervisor job has become more challenging as the county has grown. Warren County's population has nearly doubled over the past 40 years, and the addition of residential subdivisions has increased work for county crews.
"We have 700 or so miles of roads to maintain now," Moore said. "Probably 100 of those are now urban-style roads because of all the subdivisions. We're adding 10 to 12 miles per year of subdivision streets."
The magistrates took action on a number of other items during Friday's meeting. Among them:
- Approval of spending $54,539.28 to Wright Equipment for a replacement tractor and rotary cutter for use at Ephram White Park.
- Acceptance of a 36-month bid from Comfort USA Systems for preventive maintenance of heating and air conditioning systems at the Buchanon Park and Ephram White Park gymnasiums in the amount of $5,805 annually per gym.
- Approval of spending $4,771 to Industrial Electrical Contractors for repairs to burned light poles and destroyed wiring at Basil Griffin Park that was caused by birds and squirrels.
- Granting of authority to advertise for a street sweeper for the county's stormwater management department.
Nikki Koller, the county's stormwater management program manager, explained that a street sweeper is needed to replace an aging sweeper that needs "a lot of repairs" and doesn't work well on the growing number of small streets in residential subdivisions.
