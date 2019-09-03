In what could be the start of upgrading all of Warren County’s voting technology, Warren Fiscal Court on Aug. 23 approved spending $17,303.70 to purchase a new absentee voting system for use at the Warren County Clerk’s Office.
The purchase of the Verity Voting System from Harp Enterprises will include the unit for scanning paper ballots and a unit that can be used by people with disabilities.
“I feel like we needed to try out the ADA unit,” Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said. “It’s much more accessible than the current unit.”
Yates said the ADA unit being purchased for use at the courthouse will allow voting in privacy by paraplegics and quadriplegics, something that isn’t possible with the current machines.
It also has technology that will allow the county to reduce the total number of ADA voting machines in use. Currently, the county must have an ADA machine for each of its 88 precincts, although some voting locations serve more than one precinct. One ADA machine would be needed for each of the 49 voting locations, if the county opts to purchase the Verity machines countywide.
A countywide purchase of the Verity machines would cost nearly $800,000, but Yates said new machines are needed to replace the current ones that were purchased in 2008.
“Every election we have a few more repairs to be done,” Yates said. “Our machines are getting older and older.”
The new Verity machines would include battery backups, preventing the delays that occurred last year.
“We had four precincts out for two hours because of a power outage,” Yates said. “The new system would have a two-hour battery backup, and they would be a little more user-friendly.”
Yates said purchasing the new machines would also reduce the possibility that voting machines could be hacked.
“The new ones are encrypted,” she said. “It’s just about impossible to hack these machines. We want to have the safest and most efficient system possible.”
Yates would like to see the county purchase the Verity machines for all 88 precincts in time for the 2022 election, but Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon is cautious about making such a large purchase without first doing plenty of homework.
“I think it’s prudent to try the new recommended machine for absentee voting to see how that works out,” Buchanon said. “But at this time I wouldn’t want to speculate on whether fiscal court will prioritize the expense of all new voting machines in one year.”
Yates said federal funding helped the county purchase voting machines in 2008, but such help may not be available this time.
“I’m not aware of any state or federal assistance for voting machines,” Buchanon said. “We will certainly seek out any funding that may be available before the county government approves this significant expenditure.”
