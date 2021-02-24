Following pushback from some parents, the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education signed off on a plan to redraw attendance lines at several elementary schools to clear the way later this year for the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School.
The now-official changes will impact students attending Alvaton, Briarwood, Cumberland Trace, Jody Richards, Lost River, Natcher and Warren elementary schools.
Students starting the sixth grade next school year can remain at their current school – with the catch being that parents will be responsible for transportation to and from school. Street-level changes are viewable online at warrencountyschools.org/Content/63270.
The boundary plan put before the board Monday was mostly unchanged but had some tweaks that board members requested on a segment of Smallhouse Road past Lois Lane.
Ultimately, the plan aims to address WCPS’ expanding enrollment while also preserving current middle and high school attendance zones and keeping neighborhoods together to the greatest extent possible, WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said.
“I feel like at this point in time we have the best proposal in front of you,” McIntyre told the board.
WCPS has seen explosive enrollment growth in recent years. Since 2013, the district has added 2,600 students, boosting its total enrollment to about 17,000. It’s the fourth-largest public school district in the state.
The proposal received criticism from a handful of parents during a public hearing earlier this month, but in the end, the school board’s vote was unanimous, passing 5-0.
Explaining her vote, board member Amy Duvall acknowledged change is hard. Still, she reaffirmed her confidence that the district’s teachers, principals and other school staff will make the shift as seamless as possible.
“To leave a school that you love, to go to another school, is hard. But I have full trust that the teachers, principals – everyone in the buildings – will make the new students’ transition as best as it possibly can,” Duvall said.
Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
