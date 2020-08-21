Last week, while urging school districts to delay the start of in-person classes until late September at the earliest, Gov. Andy Beshear asked those planning to reopen sooner a key question.
“What’s the testing plan? I mean, if you’re going to go ahead when this thing is really hot, I hope that you got regular testing for teachers and students,” he said.
On Thursday, the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education approved a contract with Bluegrass Medical Care. The partnership will enable the district to test, at minimum, 10 percent of its active staff, according to WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre.
Through rotating site visits to their workplaces, WCPS employees will be able to get free tests for COVID-19. The employees’ insurance providers will be billed, but there will be “no out-of-pocket (costs) for them,” McIntyre said.
With about 2,300 full-time active employees, not accounting for substitute teachers, McIntyre said the district has the capability to test at least 10 percent of those employees each week. It’s also planning to test higher than that amount if needed, McIntyre said.
The plan doesn’t encompass testing for students. McIntyre said the district is preparing to refer students to COVID-19 testing providers if parents request one for their child.
The recommendation presented to the board said WCPS began its search for a testing provider in July, issuing a request for proposals that drew Bluegrass Medical Care, Graves Gilbert Clinic and Virginia-based laboratory GenetWorx as providers. The contract is effective up to June 30, 2021, and can be renewed by up to three one-year periods, contingent upon agreement by both parties and the school board’s approval.
The testing will be done on a voluntary basis, McIntyre said, and “if they want to do it every week they can do it.” Under the plan, providers will visit employees’ worksite each week and administer tests during designated times for those who sign up.
“It’s convenient for our staff. It doesn’t cost our staff anything, and it gives another layer of security for our staff,” McIntyre said.
During the meeting, board members also expressed their hope for the start of the school year Monday when students will return for in-person classes.
“My thoughts and prayers will be with each student, each teacher and each staff member on Monday for a safe and successful opening to school,” board member Kevin Jackson said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
