Property owners in the county will see a slight increase on their taxes this year after the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education approved a rate hike Tuesday.
In a 4-1 vote, the board approved a motion to raise the property tax rate from 45.6 cents to 46.1 cents of every $100 in real and personal property, a half-cent increase. The rate increase cannot be recalled during an election. The motor vehicle tax remains the same as it was last year, set at 54.5 cents.
Voting in favor of the move were board members Lloyd Williford, Kevin Jackson, Amy Duvall and Kerry Young, the board’s chair. Williford and Jackson, the board’s two newest members, made the motion and necessary second to make the vote possible.
Garry Chaffin, the board’s vice-chair, cast the sole vote opposing the rate increase.
Before the vote, board members held a hearing for public comments. Shanetti Jones, the only speaker, said she supported the tax rate increase, but wanted more information about what costs it would cover. Above all, she wanted to make sure “that the teachers and staff are taken care of.”
In an interview before the meeting Tuesday, WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said the tax revenue would go toward continuing to implement the district's safety initiatives and prioritize staffing needs.
The slight rate increase proposed this year follows a decision by the board last year to raise the rate from 44.9 cents to 45.6 cents. The increase followed a deadly school shooting in Marshall County earlier that year and, at the time, board members said it was needed to cover safety improvements for the district's schools.
Explaining his opposing vote, Chaffin expressed frustration at lawmakers in Frankfort for what he described as a lack of state support in the face of rising costs and “unfunded mandates.”
“My problem with this is the fact that we have to continue to increase the taxes on our residents because our state will not fund education as they should,” he said, pointing to rising public employee pension obligations as one example.
“We want to be great, and to do that you have to have proper funding,” he said. “They need to fund our kids fully so we don’t have to sit here and squabble over a few cents on taxes.”
Explaining their support for the increase, several board members said they were reluctant to vote yes and described themselves as “conservative” in their own personal spending.
However, members said they had to weigh that against ongoing enrollment growth in Warren County and the need to retain staff, among other funding priorities.
Williford, who cast the initial motion to move the vote on the rate increase forward, described the school district as among the lowest funded in the state, yet one of the top performers academically.
“Why? … It’s the personnel,” he said. “It’s all about the personnel. So we have to fight for our teachers to make sure they’re properly paid because they’re doing a great job.”
Referencing a chart that compared the various tax rates of 10 surrounding school districts, including Warren County Public Schools, Jackson said WCPS ranked sixth when it comes to the “levied equivalent tax rate.”
“That takes into consideration property tax, motor vehicle, occupation, utility – any tax that the school system gets any money off of – we rank sixth out of the 10 schools,” Jackson said.
He added that the county also ranks “128th in the state of Kentucky out of 173 schools districts based on our tax rate.”
“I just feel like this is the right thing to do,” he said.
At the same time, Jackson cautioned that “I’m not saying I want to do this every year,” wishing the board could come up with ways to pass only one rate increase every few years.
“When people hear us giving tax increases every year, it has a negative connotation – even though basically what you’re doing is just keeping up with inflation,” he said.
Each year, before considering a tax rate, Duvall said she looks for reasons to vote against a rate increase. She said she considers not just the tax rates of school districts comparable in size and demographics to WCPS, but also the enrollment growth the district is seeing.
“If you own a house, you know that it costs a lot of money to keep up a house. Imagine trying to keep up 25 schools,” she said. “It costs a lot of money and the expenses are increasing.”
Speaking about the vote, Young described it as one “I dread every year.”
Still, Young said he needed to “keep to my word” to place students’ needs first.
“I’ve got to make sure that the tools are available for the teachers to educate our kids and that the tools are available for our kids,” to keep learning, he said.
“I don’t like it. I don’t even want to do it, but sometimes doing what is right is not what we want to do,” he said.
