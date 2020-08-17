Despite fresh calls Monday from Gov. Andy Beshear to delay reopening schools until at least Sept. 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Warren County Public Schools will hold in-person classes starting Aug. 24 – albeit on an alternating schedule allowing students to attend two days a week.
The decision came after the district’s school board gathered Monday for a special meeting to determine whether to approve Superintendent Rob Clayton’s recommendation to hold in-person classes this month with the hybrid, A/B schedule.
Ultimately, the board voted 3-2 in favor of the recommendation.
“I felt like the hybrid system was a good idea,” board member Lloyd Williford said, explaining his vote.
In recent months, he said, the district has faced impossible choices.
“Over all of this time … I’d wake up in the middle of the night thinking about this, and the reason is I have kids in the school system, too, grandkids,” Williford said.
For families who opt into it, the format allows students to attend in-person classes at least two days each week through Oct. 2 and learn remotely for the remainder of the school week. Students attend school either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday based on the first letter of their household’s name.
WCPS will also offer instruction through its virtual academy, which is purely online and requires a one-semester commitment if families choose it.
Board members weighed their decisions while coming under pressure from the governor in recent days.
Beshear has described the spread of COVID-19 as out of control in Warren County.
Beshear hoped leaders in “that county – which is viewed as the second hottest county in Kentucky by the White House for uncontrolled spread in the red zone with over, in the White House’s estimation, a 10 percent positivity rate – that we will ultimately reach good decisions where we are patient enough to make those good plans to reopen our schools,” he said last week.
On Monday afternoon, as the governor announced 376 newly reported coronavirus cases – including one 16-year-old in Warren County – he again asked Warren County to “do the work” of wearing face coverings and make “good decisions.”
Regardless, Beshear said he will announce new details Tuesday about how the state will report coronavirus cases and outbreaks in schools.
He described the move as an effort to keep schools honest.
“I worry that rationalization occurs to try to find different reasons why (reopening schools) should happen when the White House has you in the red,” Beshear said.
“What that’s saying is that the White House and us in the state believe that – no matter how good your plan is – it can’t work at the level of the virus right now,” Beshear said.
As a result, Beshear said he worried local schools were using motivated reasoning to reopen too soon.
“I just want to make sure that everybody gets accurate information,” Beshear said of reporting cases in schools.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, told the Daily News on Monday that he was encouraged both WCPS and the Bowling Green Independent School District planned to return in-person.
“I was pleased to see that Bowling Green and Warren County are going to bring kids back into schools. Parents want their kids to go back safely. When the governor picked the date of Sept. 28 for going back, I don’t know why he did that. If it’s not safe to go back to school next week, I don’t know why it will be safe on Sept. 28. Bowling Green and Warren County say they can do it safely and that they have enough protocols in place,” Guthrie said.
A total of six speakers addressed the Warren County Board of Education on Monday.
The majority of them were parents – several of whom said they have children with special needs and saw them regress during the nontraditional instruction offered in the spring.
Among them was Mandy Bland, whose son has special needs and is entering high school this year.
“I just pleading,” Bland said, adding that her child would not be able to learn at home for three days a week. “I need this, parents need this.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
