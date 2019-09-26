The Warren County Public Schools Board of Education authorized a roughly $280 million working budget Wednesday, including more than a half million dollars invested in ongoing school safety efforts.
“We’ve got several things going on,” WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre told the Daily News.
He described plans to fortify school entrances with special force-resistant window film, security cameras and a school check-in system that cross references a visitor’s government-issued ID against the nation’s sex offender registries.
Additionally, the district is adding social workers with the goal of honing in on students’ mental health, he said.
McIntyre said about $500,000 is being dedicated to those school safety improvements, and with leftover revenue from the previous fiscal year, the total amount is “close to three-quarters of a million dollars dedicated to safety initiatives this year.”
The school district is aided by additional revenue it has collected through a tax rate increase it set in 2018, citing a priority at the time to deter school violence. At the time, the board voted to raise the rate from 44.9 cents on every $100 of real and personal property to 45.6 cents.
The tax hike followed a deadly school shooting in Marshall County in January 2018, and the money went toward hiring more school resource officers and mental health specialists and purchasing security cameras and metal detecting wands.
Last month, in a 4-1 vote, the board approved a tax rate increase from 45.6 cents to 46.1 cents of real and personal property.
Similarly, the Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education also authorized a property tax increase, bringing the rate to 84.5 cents, up from 82.8 cents, to pay for school safety upgrades.
Most of the district’s budget is devoted to staff salaries and benefits, McIntyre said, including salary increases that amount to a roughly 2 percent hike.
Additionally, with local property values rising, the amount of per-pupil funding the district receives under the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky has been reduced.
Several board members lamented the loss of revenue, especially in the face of what they described as a growing list of unfunded mandates from the state. The district is seeing increased costs to its pension obligations, for example.
“They continue to do this to us without them taking any action to step up and take care of education like they should,” board member Garry Chaffin said.
