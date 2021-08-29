With local property values up this year by half a billion dollars, the Warren County Board of Education opted to forego raising the tax rate to a proposed 46.8 cents per $100 of real and personal property – instead keeping it at 46.1 cents.
Citing the coronavirus pandemic and financial hardships families are facing, board member Garry Chaffin made the motion to keep the rate constant. The motion passed unanimously. The motor-vehicle tax also remained the same as the previous year: 54.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Chaffin argued that even though Warren County has a booming property tax base, unlike more rural districts, the state’s legislature isn’t paying its fair share to fund education.
“We continue to be one of the lowest-funded” districts in the state, Chaffin said.
Chaffin said the school district – like many others across the state – has been stuck with paying for full-day kindergarten and an ever-growing share of their employees’ retirement benefits.
“It’s a continuous battle that we face,” he said.
Other board members joined Chaffin in the chorus calling for more K-12 funding.
Board member Kevin Jackson said the district regularly sees state funding cuts for its transportation operations and per-pupil funding, noting that it’s being funded at $7.5 million less today than it was two years ago.
“I don’t think the general public understands what the local boards and legislators that are trying to do these things are going through,” Jackson said, referring to K-12 funding advocates.
He contended that, at some point down the line, the board will have to approve a bigger tax rate increase that will bring in 4% additional revenue (not to be confused with a 4% rate hike).
Additional revenue is crucial, Jackson said, “if we want to continue to pay faculty and staff the wages that they so deserve.”
Board Chairman Kerry Young also made the case that WCPS is placing less of a property tax burden on the taxpayers who reside within its district than some of its neighboring school districts.
Under state law, the amount of per-pupil funding does normally fluctuate through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding program.
When a school district’s property value assessments go up, they do typically take a hit in the amount of money they receive through SEEK.
Conversely, if a school district is seeing declining property values – like a rural school district with a gradually declining population, for example – its SEEK funding increases to help make up the difference.
Despite consistent cuts to state funding, several board members said they felt fortunate for the growth Warren County is seeing.
According to a memorandum Young read at the meeting, “property values in the district increased by exactly $507,979,182.