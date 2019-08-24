After approving a property tax hike last year to hire additional school resource officers and make other safety upgrades, the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education will consider another tax increase again this year.
Property owners within the school district will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed tax rate increase during an upcoming public hearing.
The proposed rate is 46.1 cents on real and personal property, according to a notice from the board published in the Daily News. The current rate is 45.6 cents.
On Tuesday, the board will hold a hearing beginning at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the school district’s central office at 303 Lovers Lane. The board will vote on the proposed rate immediately after the hearing.
The property tax rate is assessed per every $100 of value on real and personal property. Therefore, if a taxpayer owns a $200,000 home, for example, they would pay about $922. That’s an increase of $10 over the current rate.
The slight rate increase proposed this year follows a decision by the board last year to raise the rate from 44.9 cents to its current 45.6 cents. The increase followed a deadly school shooting in Marshall County earlier that year, and at the time board members said it was needed to cover safety improvements for the district’s schools.
"Every penny on this tax is going to be spent from now on, on safety," Chairman Kerry Young said at the time.
This school year, nine out of the 10 total school resource officers the district wants to hire are in place, WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said.
After last year’s tax increase, the district planned to add an officer to each of its four middle schools and employ a fifth as a "floater" based on need, in addition to the five officers currently based at its four high schools and alternative school. The district started this school year by assigning one officer to each of its middle schools.
McIntyre said district leaders have been overseeing upgrades to school camera systems, equipped schools with metal detecting wands and added positions for mental health professionals with the funds generated by last year’s tax increase.
If approved by a board vote this year, McIntyre said the tax revenue would go toward continuing to implement the district’s safety initiatives – along with another purpose.
“The tax increase is to help us stay competitive in the marketplace,” McIntyre said, referring to the district’s staffing needs. For example, he said, the district has been hiring additional school nurses.
McIntyre said tax increases are often a “hard decision for our board members.” From his perspective, however, “There’s not a better investment than in our kids.”
