The Warren County Board of Education is expected to decide this week whether it will allow students a do-over and repeat a year of school through the state’s Supplemental School Year Program, though the district’s superintendent is signaling his opposition to that prospect.
“At this time, I’m not planning to recommend approving it,” based on the fact that participation is all or none, Superintendent Rob Clayton said.
The board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at South Warren High School.
Under Senate Bill 128, the law that established the Supplemental School Year Program, local school districts can elect whether to participate, but they must either approve all student applications or none.
Roughly 60 students initially expressed interest in the program, Clayton said, adding that school staff have contacted each family to begin talks about the positives and negatives of repeating a year of school.
“My primary concern with the bill is the fact that it’s all or none,” Clayton said. “I’m not in a position at this time to recommend that the board approve Senate Bill 128, primarily because we believe that that decision is best made at the school level in consultation with families.”
If the district’s school board does vote to join the Supplemental School Year Program, Clayton said, it would not be in the best interest of every participating student.
“We want those decisions to be made at the school level,” he said.
If the board votes to opt out of the program, Clayton said, the district’s approach to working with students will not change.
“It will not change the current process that we’ve always had in place,” which is hashing out the options with students on a case-by-case basis.
This follows a decision by the Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education to opt-out of the program after district Superintendent Gary Fields opposed participation in the program.
“I believe we can continue to support each of these students with their future academic plans, and in most every case, avoid any unintended consequences of repeating a school year,” Fields said.
