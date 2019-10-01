A plan that prioritizes renovations for Warren County Public Schools’ facilities took another step toward adoption Tuesday, when it was approved by the district’s Local Planning Committee and sent to the state for consideration.
“We don’t know how long (the Kentucky Department of Education) will take to review it,” said architect Justin McElfresh with the firm Sherman Carter Barnhart, addressing members of the LPC. McElfresh said the state review of the draft facilities plan could take several weeks.
In the face of ongoing enrollment growth, and with several of its elementary and middle schools approaching capacity, members of the group are considering the district’s facility needs over the next four years.
Drawing its members from teachers, principals, parents, local business leaders and district administrators, among other stakeholders, the group is tasked with developing a plan that will help secure state funding for projects.
The school system isn’t planning to build any new schools, according to the plan, but additions at some schools are under consideration.
Rich Pond Elementary School is one project the district would like to tackle right away by adding 16 standard classrooms, taking the school’s capacity beyond 600 students.
“We’re going to leap beyond that and take it to about 750,” McIntyre previously told the Daily News.
The project would also add a gym and replace the school’s kitchen and cafeteria with a space that could also function as a second gymnasium.
Once the state offers its blessing on the plan, members of the LPC will review any comments the department has made and then vote to send the plan to the district’s board of education for approval.
