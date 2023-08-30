Warren County Public Schools awarded $37.9 million in bids for the construction of the new Warren Elementary School to several contractors.
The district approved a construction manager bid Monday that will be approximately $405 per square foot of construction.
“That’s a huge increase, but that’s roughly $30 cheaper than two other elementary schools have bid in the state over the last few months,” WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said.
It is almost double the cost to construct Rich Pond Elementary, which broke ground in 2020 for around $211 per square foot. The new school’s design is directly copied from Rich Pond.
He said the district received numerous strong bid proposals and the project still came in under the $39 million budget.
Earlier this month, McIntyre told the Daily News he hoped to find a bid between $300 and $400, but later said rising material and labor prices made the approved bid their best option.
McIntyre said the district is “caught between a rock and a hard place” as the district’s need for growth butts up against rising construction costs.
He added that as the district grows by around 500 students annually, building a new facility is not something that can wait for a later time. He said waiting longer might have even meant a higher price.
“With everything that we’re seeing within Bowling Green-Warren County environment, as close as we are to the Nashville environment, I don’t see costs coming down any time soon,” McIntyre said.
The school will be located at Brookwood Drive and is expected to open in 2025. A groundbreaking will be held Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the site.
McIntyre said after a rezoning application approval that “it made more economic sense to build a new school with 250 to 300 student capacity versus (expanding) the old (Warren Elementary) building.”
McIntyre said the old facility will transition into a preschool center once construction is complete on the new building.
