It wasn’t the celebration South Warren High School graduate Braedon Price imagined when he dreamed of collecting his diploma and heading off to college.
Price, dressed in his graduation cap and gown, was surrounded by family Saturday morning as they gathered in his grandparents’ living room to watch a virtual send-off for South Warren High School’s Class of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings.
Peering up at the television set, the SWHS class salutatorian and Harvard University-bound graduate watched himself deliver an address he recorded days earlier during a ceremony with other senior class representatives and school administrators.
“Class of 2020, never – not even once – did my dream of speaking to you all today occur through a computer screen,” Price said in his address. “Never did it mean graduating without my best friends beside me. It never meant going weeks without seeing my teachers, or even longer, without seeing the front doors of South Warren High School. It never meant not knowing I would walk out those doors for the last time, but if there is anything I’ve learned during quarantine, it is this: We are our own light when times shine the darkest.”
Price was one of 303 graduating seniors representing the Class of 2020. Together, the class earned more than $9.7 million in scholarship money as of May 10, and it’s estimated the class will receive more than $465,000 in Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship earnings.
As a class, SWHS graduates this year stood out for their academic performance. This year’s class included 34 students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on the unweighted scale, and 185 have been deemed honor graduates with respective GPAs of 3.5 or higher during their four years of high school. Joshua Young was the class’ top graduate based on weighted GPA, followed by Price.
In addition, nine graduates have committed to joining various branches of the military, including the National Guard, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy.
Throughout their childhood and adolescence, the Class of 2020 has known nothing other than upheaval. As fellow graduate and senior class representative Mallory Hudson noted in her own address during the ceremony: “We entered this world in the months following Sept. 11, at a time when our country was beginning to heal from unimaginable trauma and loss.”
Hudson’s generation witnessed the Great Recession and the following tumultuous decade.
“Then, in March of this year, the Class of 2020 had reached a pinnacle at South Warren High School, and we were ready to soak in all those senior (year) moments that are truly a rite of passage. It was then that another unprecedented, historical event occurred,” Hudson said in her address. “Once again, our presence would be needed to help our nation, and even our world, to heal and move forward.”
As Hudson put it, “We of course wanted more.”
“We wanted our prom. We wanted to see our spring athletes compete for district, region and state titles. We wanted that last curtain on stage in South’s auditorium. We wanted our Senior Sunrise on the baseball field, and we wanted so many more milestones that help seniors gain closure as one door shuts and another opens,” Hudson said.
This year wasn’t just about loss, however. Hudson and her classmates didn’t collapse under the weight of their disappointment.
“Instead, we found ourselves as the chosen ones, once again demonstrating to our elders and those who will follow us how to persevere,” she said.
Speaking to the Daily News on Saturday following his school’s virtual ceremony, Price also showed resilience.
“Because we’re all in it together, it’s not like I have to deal with this challenge on my own. … We have each other,” Price said. He’s used quarantining at home amid the outbreak to spend more time with his family, Price said, along with learning new skills like cooking – something that could come in handy next year while studying at Harvard.
“I want to joint-concentrate in government and environmental science and public policy,” Price said, adding he’s aiming to go to law school for a career as an attorney.
“I’m excited for a lot of the different opportunities I’ll be provided and presented with and I’m excited to take those and use those,” he said.
Greenwood High School
Other seniors, such as Greenwood High School graduate Anna Haddock, chose to embrace the surreal experience she shared with 304 other GHS graduates.
“Welcome to the craziest high school graduation ceremony you will ever experience ...,” she joked in her virtual address to her classmates. “Not only did we graduate high school, but we managed to do it unlike any other class before us, and that is how I would describe our class – different – too special to get by with just an average celebration. You always had to go the extra mile. So why not finish out in the most unpredictable of ways?”
GHS Principal Adam Hatcher outlined an exhaustive list of the school’s graduating class this year.
“Over 60 percent of the graduates have been awarded one or more scholarships. To date, the graduates of the Class of 2020 have been awarded approximately $5.4 million worth of scholarships,” he said.
Elizabeth DeMarse was recognized as the class’ top graduate based on a weighted GPA.
In addition, 10 students have committed to serving in the military.
Warren East High School
Amid restrictions on mass gatherings during the pandemic, high schools had to get creative this year when it came to recognizing graduates.
Olivia Price was among Warren East High School graduates participating in a special send-off Friday. She posed for a photo in front of a class message – “Congrats WEHS” – that was spelled out in glittering letters with yard signs planted in front of her school. One-by-one, her other classmates drove by with their families to collect their belongings and wave to school staff who lined the school.
“I love this school so much,” Price said in an interview at the event. “They did so much for me.”
For Price, the celebration was a salve for a season of disappointments amid the coronavirus pandemic. An outfielder on her school’s softball team, she’d hoped to get another shot at competing for a state title. Her team was back-to-back state runners up and wanted another chance, she said.
“It definitely crushed me,” she said “I was looking forward to getting back to state.”
That said, Price was “totally satisfied” with the effort school staff made to celebrate seniors.
“I just think it’s awesome that they did everything they could for us,” she said.
Looking ahead, Price has a bright future at Eastern Illinois University, where she’s attending school on a softball scholarship.
“So I hope to do good things up there,” she said.
Warren East celebrated 165 graduates this year. All told, they earned more than $3.4 million in scholarship money.
The class’ top graduate with a weighted GPA was Derrick Chhouck, followed by Aubree Garrity. Four students this year are planning to serve in one of the military branches.
Warren Central High School
On Friday, outside Warren Central High School, Principal Joey Norman wore a face mask and helped hand out diplomas and students’ belongings as they pulled up to the school in their vehicles. For Norman, it was his first full year as the school’s new principal after he was hired last May.
This year’s class includes 199 graduates, with Jordan Miller earning the highest GPA of his class. Together, the class earned more than $3 million scholarship money and school staff have stretched themselves to think of creative ways to honor graduates, Norman said, including distributing 200 yard signs to graduates, “wave parades” and other events.
“I at least want them to know that we tried to make the best effort we could,” he said.
