The Warren County Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to increase tax rates on real and personal property by 0.3 cents for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
By a 4-1 vote, the board approved a tax rate of 46.4 cents per $100 valuation of real and personal property, up from 46.1 cents the previous year.
Board member Amy Duvall said during Thursday's special meeting that a resident with a $300,000 house would be looking at paying $9 more per year.
Duvall also noted during discussion that, even with the proposed increase, residents in the district would contribute less in taxes compared to school districts in surrounding counties.
"Warren County has the lowest tax rate in our area," Duvall said.
Property values in the district have increased $716,842,215 over the previous year, according to calculations from the Kentucky Department of Education.
New property accounts for $319,393,432 of that increase, while $309,816,350 is attributable to revaluation of real property.
An increase in personal property valuation of $87,632,433 accounts for the remainder of the increase in values.
Board member Lloyd Williford said the change to the tax rate would incorporate a 4% increase in revenue seen by the district.
The school board had voted in the previous two years to keep the tax rate the same.
Meeting Thursday, the board weighed a list of options that included keeping the 46.1-cent rate, approving a compensating tax rate of 44.6 cents that would produce an amount of revenue equal to the preceding year without factoring in new property, voting for a 46.3-cent rate that would bring in 4% additional revenue or a tax rate between 44.6 and 46.3 cents.
State law allows for an additional 0.1 cent to be levied in order to recover lost revenue from the previous year due to exonerations.
Board member Kevin Jackson voted against the proposed rate.
In other action, the board voted unanimously to keep the motor-vehicle tax rate stable at 54.5 cents per $100 of assessed property values — a rate that has remained unchanged for several years.
The board also approved a resolution declaring its intent to reimburse temporary advances made for capital expenditures related to the Greenwood High School renovation project.
Board chairman Kerry Young said the move essentially starts the process of paying the expenses associated with the renovations, which will see the construction at GHS of eight new classrooms, a new media center and additions to the agricultural center and athletic complex.
