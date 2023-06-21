The fourth-largest school district in Kentucky is raising pay to keep up with private competition.
Warren County Public Schools' Board of Education approved a 4% pay raise across the board Thursday night, also voting to raise starting pay for classified employees to $14 an hour for 2023-24.
“We're still far below where we need to be in terms of being able to successfully compete with the private sector,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said. “We definitely need a correction in terms of additional funding to provide our employees with a competitive salary.”
He said the district is staffed by more than 3,000 employees and its general fund budget is almost 85% made up by payroll, indicative of the resources being directed toward its workforce.
“We’re always looking at the competitive challenges for some of our classified positions in terms of being able to attract and hire the highest quality of people,” Clayton said.
WCPS, just like Bowling Green Independent Schools did earlier last week, revised its policies Thursday to meet requirements brought by Senate bills 5 and 150 from this year’s General Assembly.
Notable changes include a new complaint resolution process in which guardians can report material that they feel is harmful to minors to the principal of their child’s school. The principal will then decide if the material is harmful, and parents can appeal that decision to the board of education.
The process was required by SB 5, which defines "harmful to minors" as any material, program or event that contains the “exposure, in an obscene manner, of the unclothed or apparently unclothed human male or female genitals, pubic area, or buttocks or the female breast, or visual depictions of sexual acts or simulations of sexual acts, or explicit written descriptions of sexual acts.”
Also new for 2023-24, schools will need to acquire parental consent each time students in the sixth grade and up are given instruction that touches on human sexuality or STDs. Per SB 150, schools are required to give parents two weeks' notice before those topics are covered.
Parental approval must also be obtained before the district can accommodate students wishing to use the bathroom or locker room reserved for students of the opposite biological sex. As laid out in SB 150, those accommodations can include, but are not limited to, single-stall restrooms or controlled faculty facilities.
Clayton said he thinks the changes will have a nominal effect on the district.
“The reality is, much of the legislative changes really won’t have an impact on how we’ve conducted business,” Clayton said. “We’re always going to be a student-centered organization that welcomes partnerships with our families, but also our business community as well.”
Clayton also earned “exemplary” marks in his yearly summative evaluation, maxing out his scores in both collaborative and influential leadership.
“This is my third-and-a-half superintendent I would say in my 15 years, but there’s nobody in the superintendent world that I’ve been involved with that is out there with our kids and in our community as much as Mr. Clayton,” WCPS Board of Education chair Gary Chaffin said Thursday night.
It was Clayton’s 10th evaluation since taking the reins of WCPS in 2013.
In October, he was named the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents. He was also picked as the 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators last July.
“I don’t look at the evaluation being anything other than just a checkpoint in time,” Clayton said. “The reality is we’re constantly looking for opportunities to improve, and that won’t change regardless of the evaluation process.”
Clayton’s evaluation summary makes note of his efforts to bring additional Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding to the district and add professional learning community days to the school calendar.