A monthslong effort to boost the number of school resource officers in Warren County Public Schools is nearing completion, just in time for the start of classes Aug. 7.
“We should have one at all middle and high schools by the time school starts,” said Chris McIntyre, the district’s chief financial officer.
With funds generated by a property tax increase last year, WCPS partnered with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to begin doubling the number of school resource officers in its schools to a total of 10.
The plan was to add an officer to each of the district’s four middle schools and employ a fifth as a “floater” based on need, on top of the five officers currently based at its four high schools and alternative school.
On Tuesday, the WCPS Board of Education approved an agreement with the sheriff’s office for the 2019-20 school year.
Speaking to the Daily News before the board meeting, McIntyre said the contract will account for updated training requirements put in place by the passage of Senate Bill 1 earlier this year.
The sweeping legislation, passed in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Marshall County in January 2018, emphasizes in part increased school resource officers and mental health services in schools. It went into effect July 1.
McIntyre said the school resource officers will help with a number of aspects of SB1 requirements. That includes doing safety audits for each school, helping the district use a risk assessment tool from the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
More importantly, however, is the officers’ role as an asset to students. A big part of their job is building relationships with students, McIntyre said, averting threats before they happen and to “be another line of defense.”
Throughout this year, the district has been searching for suitable candidates to fill the positions. Although the district will likely not be able to start the school year with all 10 positions filled, McIntyre said it’s closing in on that goal.
“I think we’re on a good trajectory to be able to have that 10th person hired,” in the next few months, McIntyre said. He thanked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their support in recruitment.
“They’ve done a tremendous job in getting folks in the door that are the right people.”
