Help for preserving the Old Richardsvile Road bridge is on its way.
Warren County, which owns the bridge, has entered into an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for $312,000 for its repair.
The agreement was signed Friday by Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon at the Warren Fiscal Court meeting, which was conducted over Zoom.
Thanks to the state funding, the bridge would reopen to traffic once repairs are completed.
Buchanon lauded the agreement, saying this would enable the beginning of work to preserve the qualities that make the bridge well-known in the area.
“This new renovation and rehab is exactly that, rehabilitating the bridge to its original construction, ensuring the historical character of the bridge and keeping it looking the way it was the past 100-plus years.”
The historic bowstring-style bridge spanning the Barren River was closed to vehicle traffic in March 2018 after a routine state inspection found structural deficiencies.
For years, the 138-foot-long bridge has attracted tourists, some drawn by stories of a ghostly presence there.
Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the plan is to restore the bridge so it can handle a three-ton weight capacity, which was the bridge’s limit before its closure.
Plans discussed last year for the bridge included developing a span capable of handling up to eight tons, which would have upped the expense of the project, and restoring the bridge for pedestrian traffic only, which was not popular with residents along Old Richardsville Road.
Moore said he believed the state funding would be enough to cover construction costs.
“We have already spent some money on design of the project and we anticipate spending a little bit more for engineering and construction management,” Moore said.
The county has worked with American Engineers Inc. of Glasgow to develop structural design plans for repairing the one-lane bridge, and on Friday fiscal court approved a $28,100 change order to AEI for design changes and construction oversight of the bridge repair.
Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young said he was glad to be able to approve the agreement, noting the bridge’s appeal to travelers.
“I know for a fact, because of all the phone calls and messages I’ve gotten, it’s not just the people that live on that little short road that the bridge is on that wanted something done,” Young said. “This is something unique to our county and I’m glad we were able to do this.”
The bridge was condemned in the 1980s, when it was being maintained by the state, when the late David Garvin bought it from the state and paid to restore it.
Garvin maintained the bridge for several years before turning it over to the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.