Responding to residents’ complaints, Warren Fiscal Court has taken action to address the litter buildup along state and county roads that has occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fiscal court voted unanimously Oct. 28 to have the county’s public works department advertise for contract litter pickup and find contractors that will do the work normally handled through the Warren County Regional Jail’s Class D felon program.
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon explained in October that the program that allowed Class D felons to work outside the jail picking up litter was discontinued by state order once the pandemic started.
“Under normal circumstances, our crews would be out there,” Harmon said. “But since March we’ve had no inmates outside the facility.”
Harmon said the jail normally has five crews responding to calls to pick up litter along county and state roads. Last year, Harmon said, those crews picked up more than 10,000 bags of litter.
With those crews idled, the predictable result has been an increase in litter. That increase prompted Moorman Lane resident John Helveston to attend the Oct. 13 fiscal court meeting and ask for help in cleaning up that road.
Describing the litter along the road that connects with Louisville Road as bad and getting worse, Helveston said: “It pretty much looks like a pigsty now.”
Before taking action to find contractors for litter pickup, Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore addressed the debris along Moorman Lane.
“For whatever reason, Moorman Lane seems to be a catch-all for litter,” Moore said. “Our road department went out there and picked up litter.”
While that addressed the problem along that road, Moore said using the road crews wasn’t a viable solution for the many roads that need cleaning up.
“We have litter abatement money that we haven’t been using,” Moore explained. “It would normally be spent on the Class D felon program.
“So what we’re looking at doing is putting out a proposal saying we’ll pay contractors to pick up the litter.”
Warren County received $129,339.26 in litter abatement funding for 2019, although it didn’t spend it all and had to return $55,912.01 to the state treasurer.
Moore has some specific types of contractors in mind.
“We hope to get some interest from mowing and landscape companies that aren’t busy during the colder months,” he said. “I think we can make a dent in this during the winter months.”
Moore described the plan to contract for litter pickup as a “stopgap” until the jail’s road crews can return to work. But, with coronavirus numbers rising, Harmon isn’t sure when that might be.
“We want to get the program back,” he said, “but we want to do it safely.”
