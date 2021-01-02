Warren County is offering amnesty to anyone who reports illegal dumpsites this winter, according to a news release from Warren Fiscal Court.
The county will inspect and characterize a dumpsite, request funds to clean it and suspend the enforcement of property maintenance fines, as long as the property owner is cooperative, keeps the area clean and is subscribed to weekly trash service. The cost of cleaning the dumpsite is free to the landowner. Small dumps are about one to two pickup truck loads and larger dumps can be about the size of a dump truck or more.
County Division for Environmental Planning and Technical Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan said smaller dumps can take about four to six hours to clean and larger dumps can take a week or more.
Reagan said it costs $21 per month for a household for trash collection and a lot more to clean up a dumpsite.
The county has been cleaning up dumpsites with grant money since 1993. A grant from a state Department of Environmental Protection funds 75% of the cost and Warren Fiscal Court funds the other 25%.
“There are eight dump sites that we cleaned on this year’s grant,” Reagan said.
During winter, it is easier to identify illegal dumps, especially on private property.
“You can see a lot farther from the roadway during this time of year,” Reagan said.
Reagan also said dumpsites are easier to find this time of year because foliage and leaves are dead, which make it easier to see.
“Hopefully we’re cleaning up old dumpsites and not anything created newly,” Reagan said.
