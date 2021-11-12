Could curbside recycling in Warren County be rescued from the garbage heap?
That’s the hope of Stan Reagan, coordinator of the county’s division for environmental planning and technical assistance.
Reagan released a Request for Proposals this week asking for vendors to submit bids for solid waste collection and disposal and for collection and resale of recyclable materials.
If any bids come in for recycling, it could resurrect a curbside recycling program that ended in April 2020 when Southern Recycling succumbed to declining market forces and ended a program that it started in 1995.
Curbside recycling’s demise began in 2018, when China stopped accepting plastics and other recyclables, eliminating about half the market for those items.
That drying-up of a key market made recycling of household items a losing proposition for Southern Recycling and other companies in the business.
Reagan said he delayed issuing the RFP until he saw some improvement in the domestic market for recyclables such as plastic, cardboard and aluminum.
“Markets are up, but they’re not exactly what they were a few years ago,” Reagan said.
Still, Reagan said he wanted to include recycling in the RFP because “recycling was one of those things people here expected.”
Warren County Second District Magistrate Tom Lawrence can attest to that.
“Used to be, broadband internet and planning and zoning issues were the biggest things I’d get calls about,” Lawrence said. “But lately I’ve been getting calls about recycling.
“I’d love to see some private company step up and show interest (in curbside recycling). I wish we already had it going.”
If curbside recycling does make a comeback, it will have to be through a new vendor.
Southern Recycling, once part of Bowling Green’s Houchens Industries, was sold to California-based SA Recycling in August.
The company has a 50,000-square-foot warehouse on North Graham Street and can process up to 70,000 tons of scrap per month out of that facility, but its bread-and-butter is processing scrap metal from local manufacturers.
“Household recycling is a challenging business,” SA Recycling Vice President for Industrial Marketing Thomas Knippel said when the sale was announced in August. “There’s intrinsic value in metals, but the lower value for plastics and paper makes it difficult.”
While hoping for someone to come forward with a plan for curbside recycling, Reagan will also be fielding what he expects to be multiple proposals for collection, transport and disposal of residential, commercial and industrial solid waste.
Currently, Scott Waste Services has an exclusive solid waste contract within the city of Bowling Green but four other companies – Waste Connections, Republic Services, Taylor Sanitation Service and Waste Management Inc. – have non-exclusive franchises in the county.
Reagan said franchise fees paid by waste haulers account for annual revenue of about $1.82 million, which is returned to the county’s general fund to help pay for essential services and the county’s solid waste management obligations that are subject to annual review by Kentucky’s Environment and Energy Cabinet.
About 110,750 to 132,800 tons of solid waste are generated in Warren County each year, Reagan said. All residences and businesses are required to subscribe to solid waste collection under existing franchise ordinances and agreements.
Selecting new franchisees isn’t a simple process.
Reagan said proposals will be accepted in his office at 1141 State St. through Jan. 6. That will be followed by meetings and presentations by the potential vendors leading up to the March 1 date for awarding franchises.
“It will be a very considered process, with staff reviews and public meetings at which proposers will make presentations and during which members of the fiscal court can ask questions,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “Our intent is to determine which can best do the job for Warren County residents, commercial businesses and industries.”
– More information about the solid waste and recycling RFP process can be found at warrencountyky.gov/environ mental-planning-assistance.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.