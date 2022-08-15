News_railpark041629-1.jpg
Buy Now

Bowling Green's Historic Railpark & Train Museum, which suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of three local tourist attractions receiving $100,000 grants through Warren Fiscal Court's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.  (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, already used by Warren County government for employee bonuses and help with infrastructure projects, may now help prop up the county’s tourism industry.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.