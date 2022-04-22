Got a beef with what you're being asked to pay in Warren County property taxes?
Your chance to appeal the assessed value of your real property is coming.
Warren County Property Valuation Administrator Susan Oliver Lewis said Friday during the county fiscal court meeting that her office's open inspection period during which property owners can appeal assessments is May 2 through June 3.
The month-long inspection period is longer than the normal two-week period, Lewis said, because of this year's unusual circumstances.
"We've extended the open inspection period because of the tornado damage," Lewis said. "We thought it was important to give people the opportunity to make appeals and have their questions answered."
Lewis said notices about the appeals opportunity are being mailed out starting next week to property owners who have had increases in value or decreases because of damage from the December 2021 tornadoes.
Members of the PVA staff have been working since December to adjust assessments on homes and businesses damaged by the storm, but Lewis still wanted to give property owners the opportunity to appeal.
"It's important that people know that they have a right to contest their assessment," she said. "Sometimes we don't get it right."
Lewis said her office is mailing out more than 8,500 notices. Properties identified as having storm damage are included in that number, but she said some may have been missed.
"If you had tornado damage and you don't receive a notice, get in touch with my office," she said.
The PVA said those wanting to appeal their assessment can call (270-843-3268), go online (warrenkypva.com) or visit the PVA office in the county courthouse on East 10th Avenue.
"This is the time of year to do this," Lewis said. "If you miss the time, it's done until next year."
Among the action items at Friday's fiscal court meeting, the magistrates approved the $117,600-per-year bid of Pro Lawn & Landscape to provide mowing, trimming, spraying, pruning, weed control and trash pickup at nine different county parks and recreation locations.
County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer explained that county leadership decided a few years ago to have outside vendors do this work.
"We felt it was in our best interest to outsource it so we can use our staff resources in other areas," Kummer said.
Pro Lawn & Landscape was the lone bidder, but Kummer told the magistrates that he believes the price is fair. In past years, when multiple bids were received, Kummer said some of them approached $500,000.
"They've done good work before," Kummer said of Pro Lawn. "I feel that this is a good use of taxpayer dollars."
Magistrates approved Kummer's request to spend $10,797.32 to Scotty's Contracting for a portion of a project to pave the boat ramp and parking lot at Weldon Peete Park. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife is paying $75,439.02 of the project's cost.
Also approved was the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of up to $4 billion in industrial revenue bonds on behalf of Japan-based Envision AESC, which plans to locate a 3 million-square-foot plant on a 512-acre site that has been added to the Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
Envision AESC (Automotive Energy Supply Corp.) plans to employ 2,000 people making electric-vehicle batteries for such companies as Nissan, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.
The magistrates gave the OK to spend $19,371.89 for utility expenses at the former Sears store in the Greenwood Mall when it was used as a disaster recovery center by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to an email from Vicki Duckett of the Warren County Treasurer's Office, FEMA will reimburse the county for 90% of the utility costs.
Other spending items approved Friday:
- $13,080 for a yearly contract with Mike's Pest Control for spraying at all county park properties.
- $5,048.83 to Kentucky Association of Counties Underwriters Safety and Claims for reimbursement of paid claims resulting from an accident at the county road department.
- $4,220 to Boyd Cat for a track loader bucket.
- $43,690 for Reynolds Sealing and Striping to do sealing, crack repair and striping at Ephram White and Phil Moore parks.
County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m.