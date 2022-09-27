As regular as cooler weather and pumpkin spice-flavored lattes, Warren County tax bills are headed your way this week.
Jessica Coles, bookkeeper and tax deputy for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said her office will begin mailing out tax bills Friday as the beginning of another record-breaking local tax season.
Coles said the sheriff’s office is mailing out 54,039 tax bills that total $98,461,465.75, both new highs and a big jump from the 48,790 bills totaling just over $57 million in 2013.
“Warren County is growing so much,” Coles said. “Next year I figure we’ll hit $100 million.”
The growth is coming as a result of an increase in the number of homes and businesses in one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing regions but also thanks to the hike in assessed value that many homeowners have seen during the red-hot local real estate market.
That growth, though, isn’t reflected in the tax rates themselves. The county’s tax on real property is 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same level it has been at for more than a decade.
Rates charged by most county taxing districts are also flat, although the county health department hiked its rate from 2.5 cents to 2.9 cents to help cover the cost of a renovation.
That increase, Coles said, is mostly offset by the state’s portion of the tax bill, which is dropping from 11.9 cents last year to 11.5 cents.
The Warren County Public Schools portion of the tax bill is continuing its upward trend this year, going from 46.1 cents last year to 46.4 cents.
Despite that hike, “Most people shouldn’t see a big difference,” Coles said.
One difference, though, will be printed on the tax bill itself. Coles said this year’s bills will include a QR (or quick response) code that county residents can use to connect directly to the sheriff’s office website for online payment of their tax bill.
“We’ve seen quite a bit of growth in people paying online,” Coles said. “It’s easier for us, and it’s easier for the taxpayer. You don’t have to come down here and look for a parking spot.”
County taxpayers can benefit from paying their bill early. Coles said a 2% discount on the bill applies to payments made between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1.
“We usually get about 80% taking the discount,” Coles said.
Taxpayers pay the face value of their bills from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31. A 5% penalty applies during the month of January 2023. After that, the penalty jumps to 21%.
Coles said property owners 65 years old and over have another way of lowering their tax bill: the homestead exemption that allows them to subtract $39,300 from their property’s assessed value and pay taxes on the lower amount.
Although individual taxpayers may not see a huge difference in their bills this year, Coles pointed out some statistics that illustrate the county’s growth.
Even with the flat tax rate, the amount of taxes going to county government has swollen from $11.4 million in 2013 to a projected $18.3 million this year.
The amount going to the county’s nine volunteer fire departments has grown from $1,097,445 in 2013 to $1,276,605 this year. Warren County Public Schools continues to make up the biggest piece of the tax pie.
The school system collected $27,146,567.56 in county taxes in 2013, when its rate was 42 cents per $100 of assessed value. This year, it will take in $49,430,700.12 off that 46.4-cent rate.
More information can be found at the warrencountykysheriff.com website.