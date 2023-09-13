The Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility is creating a bit of a racket on the national stage.
Already chosen as the 2022 Tennis Facility of the Year by the United States Tennis Association of Kentucky, the multi-use sports complex at Michael O. Buchanon Park was one of 29 recreation locales to earn the USTA 2023 Outstanding Facility Award in the large public category.
“It was a huge shocker for me, but it was also really humbling, too,” Warren County Parks & Rec director Chris Kummer said. “We work really hard, we really try to listen and seek public input and we try to keep up with trends and our community as it continues to grow.”
One of those trends was an ever-growing hunger for tennis.
The 88,000-square-foot, $8.2 million multipurpose facility was just the answer for what Kummer said was a decade-long push for the county to invest in an indoor oasis for tennis athletes following the repurposing of Tennis Town on Three Springs Road.
Martina Fee, a member of SoKY Tennis' board of directors, said the loss of that facility left the tennis community without a central hub. Enthusiasts then moved to playing at local parks, but had to remain wary of temperature and weather conditions.
"We were just limited in the amount of play that we had," she said.
Fee brought the community’s need for an indoor location to the attention of former County-Judge Executive Mike Buchanon, which led to the approval of a feasibility study in 2018.
With the backing of Warren County Fiscal Court, the facility and its six indoor courts, six outdoor courts, four racquetball courts and indoor playground was opened to the public in November of 2021.
"That was a very emotional day for me," Fee said.
Since that unveiling, Kummer said the facility’s court rentals have far outpaced those of the Ephram White and Michael O. Buchanon gymnasiums maintained by WCPR.
According to comparative facility use figures shared by Kummer, the tennis facility averaged nearly 380 monthly tennis court reservations throughout fiscal year 2022-23. He added that it has “exceeded all expectations” in regard to public use.
Likewise, Fee said SoKY Tennis' participation has skyrocketed in the same time frame.
"We’ve got a lot of youth lessons, a lot of beginner lessons and then existing players that haven’t played in awhile are back playing," she said.
The building isn’t just for rackets and nets, though.
The facility is also home to rentable meeting spaces, and just in case athletes might want to read up on legends of the game in between matches, a satellite branch of the Warren County Public Library.
“We don’t want to put all of our eggs into one basket,” Kummer said about the building’s diverse set of uses.
“Anytime that we try to create a project when we utilize your tax paying dollars, we really look at making sure facilities have multi-use features,” he said. “If for whatever reason the interest in tennis fell off – which it’s not, it’s exploded since the facility has been built – we have other features.”
Kummer said the facility can be converted into a basketball or volleyball arena if need be. Artificial turf could be brought in to accommodate a major indoor soccer tournament.
In the meantime, tennis remains the main event.
“We haven’t been able to play much basketball or volleyball, or entertain those types of tournaments, because the tennis volume has been so high,” Kummer said. “That’s exactly what that facility is for.”