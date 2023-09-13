News_indoortennis110321-2.jpg
Lights shine over tennis courts at the new indoor tennis and multipurpose sports complex at Buchanon Park during the facility’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 2. The $8.2 million, 88,000-square-foot facility has six indoor and six outdoor tennis courts, as well as racquetball courts, a playground, meeting rooms and the ability to convert the courts into a space for soccer, volleyball, football or basketball.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com

The Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility is creating a bit of a racket on the national stage.

