Improvements to Romanza Johnson Park in Warren County’s Alvaton community are still planned, despite the county’s Stormwater Management division receiving no bids on a project that will create a canoe/kayak launch along Drakes Creek at the park and make other enhancements.
Warren Fiscal Court on Thursday approved the request of Stormwater Management Director Nikki Koller to negotiate with interested contractors on a project with an estimated cost of between $750,000 and $1 million.
The money is mostly already in hand, thanks to the county’s Fee In Lieu of Construction fund that continues to grow along with local construction activity.
The FILOC program of the Kentucky Division of Water allows developers to pay a fee instead of constructing and maintaining post-construction water quality infrastructure.
Stormwater Management is then required to use the funds on stormwater quality improvement projects.
One such project – to prevent erosion and improve the kayak and canoe launch area in the section of Phil Moore Park across Scottsville Road from the gymnasium and ballfields – was completed in May and is already being utilized.
“It (the FILOC project) has made the ability to access the creek so much better,” said Chris Kummer, county parks and recreation director. “Every day of the week there are people on the water.”
That project was completed by Bowling Green’s Scott & Murphy Construction at a cost of $285,700 as the first of two planned FILOC projects.
The second, the Romanza Johnson Park improvements, is a bit more ambitious.
Koller said the work at Johnson Park will include removing the low-water ford across Trammel Creek that she describes as “hazardous.”
Other aspects of the Johnson Park project include installing the canoe/kayak launch, reducing erosion, improving fish habitat, installing a walking trail and creating access points for school groups that visit the park on educational field trips.
With $716,000 currently in the county’s FILOC fund, Koller said the Johnson Park project should be completed with minimal taxpayer dollars.
That completion, though, will probably be delayed because of the lack of competitive bids.
“When we were asking for bids, the goal was to have it done by spring,” Koller said. “It doesn’t look like that timeline is going to work now. We may have to do it in phases.”
Koller has already started identifying potential contractors.
“Now we’ll have non-competitive negotiations,” Koller said. “We’ll approach firms that do work for (Kentucky Department of) Fish and Wildlife. They do this kind of work every day.”
In addition to Koller’s request, fiscal court magistrates approved on Thursday an allocation of $6,733 as the county’s match for a $269,319 rehabilitation and reconstruction project at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Grant funding for the project comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. Federal dollars make up 90% of the grant, the state covers 5% and the city and county will both put up 2.5%.
The magistrates also approved a $38,000 project with recurring annual costs of $18,000 that is designed to improve inmate monitoring at the Warren County Regional Jail.
County Jailer Stephen Harmon said the expenditure will be paid for out of the jail’s canteen fund, which comes from money raised from sales at the jail commissary and the sale of phone cards.
Harmon explained that the money will be used to implement an electronic cell observation logging system that will enable the jail to meet state mandates on inmate monitoring.
“It’s difficult in a facility this size to check every inmate every hour,” Harmon said. “This will allow us to move to more of an electronic approach.”
Also approved Thursday:
•$17,625 to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone for resurfacing the Woodburn volunteer fire department station 2 parking lot.
•$6,250 to Reynolds Sealing and Striping for sealing of five volunteer fire department parking lots.
•$4,574.12 to Barren County Business Supply for office furniture for two parks and recreation department employees who will be working in the Public Works building on State Street.
•A 60-month lease agreement for three Ford F-150 trucks from Enterprise Fleet to be used by the parks department. The amounts are $1,033.71 per month for two of the vehicles and $1,413.73 per month for the third.
•$2,911.65 to Executive Elevator for an electronic board rebuild on elevator No. 4 in the downtown parking garage next to Stadium Park Plaza.
Warren County Building Superintendent James Marcrum said he expects repairs to the malfunctioning elevator to be completed in about 10 weeks.
“We want to make sure it’s done in a safe way that’s best for the general public,” said county Judge-Executive Doug Gorman.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.