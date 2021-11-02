"Christmas Day has come for the tennis community."
That's how Southern Kentucky Tennis Association President Nate Harlan summed up his feelings Tuesday as local tennis enthusiasts, elected officials and others gathered for the grand opening of the Warren County indoor tennis/multi-sport facility at Buchanon Park.
Nearly a decade in the making, the $8.2 million, 88,000-square-foot facility funded by Warren County Fiscal Court and built by Scott, Murphy & Daniel Construction meets what Harlan and other tennis enthusiasts have seen as a pressing need ever since the Tennis Town indoor facility on Three Springs Road closed about 10 years ago.
That closing created a void that long-time SOKY Tennis member Martina Fee said she and others quickly set about to fill.
"This is a great day for Warren County and for the youth and adults this facility will serve," said Fee, who was nearly in tears as she spoke during Tuesday's event.
Fee said she and other tennis enthusiasts began more than three years ago encouraging Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and other county officials to build a venue for indoor tennis.
That encouragement led to a consultant's study, public meetings and eventually to approval by fiscal court to build the multipurpose structure that was unveiled Tuesday.
"This is truly a dream come true for me," said Fee, who credited Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer for his work in coming up with the concept that fiscal court approved and then seeing it through to completion.
"Chris Kummer has been on board with our vision from day one," Fee said.
Likewise, Buchanon praised Kummer, saying: "He's a good organizer, and he has a contagious enthusiasm and passion for what he does. He loves providing recreational opportunities for the people of Warren County."
The new structure that connects to the existing 52,000-square-foot gymnasium at Buchanon Park will provide plenty of such opportunities.
In addition to its six indoor tennis courts, the new facility has four racquetball courts, an indoor playground and six outdoor tennis courts.
It can be reconfigured to accommodate basketball, volleyball and even indoor soccer and football.
"It's truly a multipurpose facility that will provide a lot of activities for the community," Kummer said. "This has been needed for a long time."
Fee agrees, pointing out that local youth and adult tennis players had been forced to travel to Nashville, Owensboro or other cities to play the sport during the colder months.
She expects the new courts to get plenty of use.
"We're starting a junior tennis program for youth as young as 4," she said. "Our local high school teams will practice here once a week.
"They usually can't practice if it's cold or rainy. This puts us on an equal footing with other cities."
Kummer said Fee has been instrumental in lining up sponsors for both the indoor and outdoor courts. He said all six indoor courts have sponsors who paid $25,000 each.
He is continuing to look for sponsors for the racquetball courts, some of the outdoor courts and a title sponsor for the facility itself.
Meanwhile, Kummer said he is lining up events for the new space.
"We have some large events scheduled for 2022," he said. "They include tennis, basketball, cheerleading and other events. It's amazing what we're going to be able to do with this facility."