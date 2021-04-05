With more funding available this year in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Rural Secondary Road Program, some heavily traveled roads in the fast-growing southern end of Warren County will get some much-needed work.
The 2021-22 fiscal year rural roads allotment for Warren County is $2,786,773, up from last year’s total of $2,138,412.
The biggest chunk of that allotment ($894,900) will be spent on routine maintenance on 155 miles of the county’s rural roads, but that still leaves a healthy amount of money for some upgrades to such well-traveled roads as Ky. 242 (Rich Pond Road), Ky. 240 (Petros Road) and Ky. 622 (Plano Road).
“It’s a little more money this year, and that’s wonderful news,” said Wes Watt, public information officer for the KYTC District 3 office in Bowling Green. “Last year, a lot of projects were put on hold because of the (COVID-19) pandemic, so there’s more money available this year.”
With some of that extra money, the KYTC will fund a $545,500 project to resurface and repair 5.732 miles of Ky. 240 beginning at U.S. 68 and extending to Ky. 884.
Another $331,275 will go to resurface and repair 3.463 miles of Ky. 242 from U.S. 68 to U.S. 31-W.
Other projects getting funding:
- $427,106 for reconstructing the shoulder and striping the pavement along Ky. 1320 (Girkin Road and Penns Chapel Road).
- $212,550 for resurfacing and repairs on Ky. 622 from the Simpson County line to the intersection with Ky. 242.
Josh Moore, Warren County’s public works director, said those projects will meet many of the county’s rural road needs.
“I thought the list of projects was good, particularly in the southern end of the county where we have a lot of growth,” Moore said.
“We work with local officials to get projects that are needed,” said Watt. “These are some pretty highly traveled roads.”
The KYTC’s Rural Secondary Roads allotment for Warren County also includes $372,858 in “flex funds” that will go for projects identified and completed by Warren Fiscal Court.
“The flex money is up,” Moore said. “That’s encouraging to me. That amount will do two or three large roads.”
Moore said he will be working with the county’s magistrates and Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon to come up with the projects to be funded with the flex funds.
“I’ll ask the magistrates for their lists, and we’ll work up cost estimates,” Moore said. “We’ll find the greatest needs and narrow the list down.”
With KYTC District 3 responsible for Rural Secondary Road projects across its 10-county region, Watt isn’t sure when the Warren County projects will begin.
“A lot of projects last year weren’t completed because of the virus,” Watt said. “There will be a lot of construction projects across the district.
“These (in Warren County) are going to be worked into the schedule. We’re just now at the beginning of the construction season.”
