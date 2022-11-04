County's Kummer, city's Levis earn recreation awards

Locals earning awards at Wednesday's Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society awards banquet were (from left) Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator Cameron Levis (Professional of the Year), retired Boys and Girls Club Director Stan England (David Lose Award) and Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer (Fellow Award).

 Submitted

Warren County and city of Bowling Green recreation professionals and a longtime volunteer supporter of local youth sports were honored at Wednesday's Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society awards banquet in Corbin.

