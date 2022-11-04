County's Kummer, city's Levis earn recreation awards

Locals earning awards at Wednesday's Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society awards banquet were (from left) Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator Cameron Levis (Professional of the Year), retired Boys and Girls Club Director Stan England (David Lose Award) and Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer (Fellow Award).
Warren County and city of Bowling Green recreation professionals and a longtime volunteer supporter of local youth sports were honored at Wednesday's Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society awards banquet in Corbin.
Cameron Levis, special populations coordinator for the city's parks and recreation department, took home the Professional of the Year award for his efforts in creating and promoting opportunities for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
Levis has been instrumental in establishing Adaptive Sports of South Central Kentucky, which provides such recreational and competitive sports opportunities as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and goalball for those with disabilities.
Levis, whose grandfather and mother have been recreation professionals, also gained attention by writing and publishing a children's book titled "Home is Where Your Park Is."
Levis has also developed partnerships with the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department geared toward serving special populations, and he played a role in Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer earning an award Wednesday.
Levis said he nominated Kummer for the Fellow Award that recognizes outstanding contributions to the recreation profession, and Kummer received that award Wednesday.
Kummer has been instrumental in expanding recreation opportunities in the county, most notably through championing the 88,000-square-foot indoor tennis and multi-sport facility that opened last year at Buchanon Park.
With the addition of that facility, plus increased interest in youth sports and such growing activities as pickleball, participation at county parks increased by 50% from the 2020-21 fiscal year to FY 2021-22.
Kummer said county parks are expanding their offerings to meet the demands of a growing county.
"As the community grows, we need to be open and flexible and offer diverse services," Kummer said during a July Warren Fiscal Court meeting when he presented the participation numbers. "We're trying hard to meet the demand."
One final award went to a longtime local supporter of such youth activities as golf, football and basketball.
Stan England was presented with the David Lose Award for his partnership and community service efforts over the past 50 years.
His volunteer efforts in sports and recreation were in addition to England's contributions to local youngsters through his past leadership of Boys and Girls Club organizations in Warren, Simpson and Butler counties.
