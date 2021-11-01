Two parents were arrested Sunday after police found that they and their children were living in house infested by so many bugs that one of the children reported they constantly crawled all over him.
Ling Kee, 47, and Gey Awi, 35, both of Bowling Green, were arrested on four counts of first-degree criminal abuse by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to an arrest citation, city police were called to a house on Loop Drive around 5:41 p.m. Sunday regarding an intoxicated person.
Police found the person, later identified as Kee, on his knees lying down in the grass outside the home, with his son sitting next to him.
The child told police that Kee was drunk, and police found that he could not stand on his own without assistance, the citation said.
The boy went on to say that his mother was at work and his three sisters were at a cousin's house.
As police went through the home to make sure the other children were not inside by themselves, officers observed cockroaches, bedbugs and ants.
Despite the residence having three bedrooms, two of the bedrooms were filled with items and police learned from the son that the entire family slept in one bedroom that contained a bunk bed and a mattress on the floor, court records show.
After Kee, who was also charged with alcohol intoxication, was taken into custody, police brought his son to BGPD headquarters, where he said bugs "were constantly crawling on him" in the home and that he had difficulty sleeping because of the bugs.
The child reported that he used to have a dog that began bleeding from its mouth due to a restraint that Kee placed around the dog's neck, the arrest citation said.
The son reported having not eaten all day, and police stopped him from eating a sandwich wrap at the residence when they found it was beginning to mold.
Police made contact with Awi, who gave consent to have officers photograph the home.
Officers found bed bugs and molded food in the refrigerator and "an abundant number" of bed bugs and cockroaches in the bathroom.
After being advised of her rights, Awi asked for an attorney, her citation said.
"Ling Kee and Gey Awi both intentionally placed their four children in a situation that could cause serious physical injury that was preventable by basic hygiene practices," the arrest citation said.
Awi and Kee remain in Warren County Regional Jail under $6,000 cash bond. Arraignments in Warren District Court were continued to Tuesday.