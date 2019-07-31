National Park Service officials are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly shot at "Bigfoot" in one of the park's campsites Sunday.
There were at least two adult witnesses.
Madelyn Durand drove to Mammoth Cave National Park with her boyfriend, Brad Ginn, this past weekend to peacefully spend time outdoors before returning to school at Western Kentucky University, she told the Daily News.
After hiking for hours Sunday, they set up a tent in the park’s backcountry campsite. Ginn was asleep by 11 p.m., but Durand couldn’t sleep because she heard people intermittently yelling “like a big ‘wooop.’ ”
“It was still far away and I figured it was just people at the other campsite drinking and getting loud,” Durand said.
But near 1 a.m., she saw flashlights and heard loud voices. Durand and her boyfriend exited their tent and found a man with whom she assumed was his young child.
The man claimed something wrecked his campsite, and “he also showed us (his) gun and told us he hopes we have some kind of weapon” before walking away, Durand said.
Durand and Ginn climbed back into their tent to discuss the potential danger of the situation, and within five or ten minutes the man and child returned to their site. The man yelled “there it is” and shot his gun, Durand said.
“He had shot to the side of our tent about 20 yards away,” Durand said. “We got out of the tent and were asking him what it was he just shot at and he claimed Bigfoot ran towards him so he just shot. We shined our flashlights towards where he said it was and there was absolutely nothing there.”
The strangers then left the scene. The young couple decided it wasn’t safe to remain in the park, and packed up and hiked the 5.3 mile trail back to their car.
Durand said she feared for the safety of the man’s child, nearby campers, her boyfriend and herself.
“Hiking for hours in the dark with a man who was shooting at nothing was scary,” she said.
They called 9-1-1 during the hike and met with park officials near their car.
Park law enforcement rangers responded at around 2 a.m. to Sunday’s incident, which is still under an active investigation, according to park spokesperson Molly Schroer.
About a decade ago, Congress passed a law allowing loaded firearms into national parks, but the discharge of a firearm remains illegal.
Guns are not allowed in federal facilities within the park, or on any cave tours, cave tour buses or in concessions-operated facilities, according to Schroer, who said “possession of a firearm within the national park is legal as long as the individuals follow Kentucky state firearm laws.”
Since the law was enacted in 2010, there have been three other known incidents of guns being fired within Mammoth Cave National Park. There were two discharges related to poaching, and there was a visitor suicide, according to Schroer.
It is illegal in most states to carry a gun while under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, but Kentucky state statutes do not explicitly forbid it, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association.
Sunday was the first time Durand and Ginn camped together.
“We were just looking for a nice little adventure before school started up at WKU,” Durand said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.