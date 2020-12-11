Next to a house at 1349 Westen St. stands a small tree half-covered in Christmas ornaments. Beside the tree is a small sign that reads: “Add An Ornament, Joy to you and me!”
Nestled close to Bowling Green High School, the surrounding neighborhood’s residents have taken the sign’s advice and are leaving Christmas ornaments on the tree as a display of holiday spirit.
The owners of the tree are Chrys and Gene Wilson.
For the past several months, Chrys Wilson has taken the liberty of decorating the small tree in accordance with the seasons of the calendar.
For example, last Christmas she dressed the tree up like Santa Claus, during Thanksgiving it was decorated with a colonial hat and during Halloween she dressed it up as a pirate.
But this holiday season, she wanted to change things up and get the community involved.
“The community tree was just something easy this year,” Chrys Wilson said. “I try to do something clever with it every season. It’s always been different, and so far, it’s never been repeated.”
What started out as a clever idea has quickly turned into something more as dozens of ornaments provided by passing neighbors now cover the tree.
Chrys Wilson said people have shown a great deal of support for her creations over the past few months as “thank you” notes have often been left behind on the tree.
With the COVID-19 pandemic making life a little bit more difficult for everyone, she saw an opportunity for her community to celebrate the holidays together in spirit.
“I wanted something this time that other people could do,” Chrys Wilson said. “It’s become a neighborhood thing. Everybody enjoys passing by and telling each other to come and see. I was hoping that it would bring something fun and cheerful for everyone to participate in during all this dreariness.”
The decorations will be staying up well past the holidays through the entirety of January so the community has plenty of time to leave their decorations.
After that, she said she will put up another sign that will say everyone is welcome to come back and pick up their ornaments.
The Wilsons are retired. Gene Wilson worked as a doctor, and Chrys Wilson assisted with teaching home-schooled children.
After living in Texas, they moved to Russellville and then to Bowling Green in 2005.
Moving forward, the couple said the tree will continue to be decorated in accordance with the seasons in an effort to bring joy to the neighborhood.
However, Gene Wilson is very quick to tell everyone who the real mastermind is.
“Oh yeah, this is definitely all her idea,” Gene Wilson said with a laugh. “All the ideas and all the designs are all her ideas.”
Chrys Wilson said she already knows how the tree will be decorated once the next season arrives, but she is keeping that a secret for now.
“I’m not telling,” she said with a smile. “I do already have an idea in place. I actually did think that far ahead. But for now, I’m looking forward to taking a picture at the end of all of this to see just how much stuff is on there.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
