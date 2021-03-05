The murder case against a man accused in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments may hinge on whether a judge determines that the suspect acted in self-defense.
Attorneys made arguments Friday in a hearing in the case of Pedro Alfaro, 26, who is charged with murder in connection with the shooting of Kevin Morris, 20, of Bowling Green, Sept. 8 at the apartment complex on Fields Drive.
At the time of his arrest, Alfaro told the Bowling Green Police Department that he shot Morris in self-defense, according to court records.
Alfaro's attorney, Alan Simpson, has argued that Kentucky's so-called Stand Your Ground Law, which authorizes a person to use deadly force in the event of a reasonable belief that it is necessary to do so to prevent death or serious injury to themselves or others, applies in Alfaro's case.
In court filings and in prior hearings, Simpson has said that Alfaro was the target of a robbery by Morris and a juvenile and that Alfaro was being choked by Morris in his own car just prior to the shooting.
The juvenile ran from the scene and Morris was shot outside the vehicle, court records show.
The BGPD later located the juvenile, who provided a statement to police disclosing the alleged robbery plot.
Simpson returned to that argument at Friday's hearing, held over videoconference.
"Alfaro had no duty to retreat ... the law allows citizens to use deadly force without the training law enforcement gets," Simpson said.
Simpson said that Alfaro had a concealed carry permit and that it was well-known that, at the time of the shooting, Morris was under indictment on a charge of first-degree assault in connection with a separate shooting.
Morris also had a backpack in his possession that could have concealed a weapon, Simpson said.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel "Tres" Miller said that Morris was not armed and argued that Alfaro was under no threat from Morris at the time of the shooting.
"By the time they got out of the car, (the threat) was over," Miller said, referring to surveillance video footage from the night of the incident. "You can see (Morris) walking away from the car when he falls to the ground. Two further shots were fired as (Morris) was lying on the ground apologizing. If a law enforcement officer shot someone as they were lying on the ground apologizing, I would be prosecuting that case."
Miller said that Alfaro frisked the juvenile prior to traveling to Campus Pointe, and that the juvenile's account to police of what happened in the vehicle evolved over time.
At one point, the juvenile told police he was concerned that Alfaro was "tweaking" while handling a firearm in the parking lot, Miller said.
"He told three or four different versions of what happened in that car, so I don't know which one to believe," Miller said. "When (Morris) got out of the car, it's pretty evident he was trying to get away from the car."
Simpson countered that Morris' apparent apology before being shot must have been an apology for the botched robbery and argued that the fact the juvenile ran from the scene may prove that Alfaro believed he was still under threat.
"I think the court could draw the inference that (the juvenile) knew something really bad was about to happen, the speed with which he took off running," Simpson said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said he would review surveillance footage and other evidence collected to this point before issuing a ruling ahead of the next scheduled hearing, set for April 13.
"Is (Morris) moving away because he abandoned the attack or is he moving away so he can regroup? It seems there's a pretty darn thin line here," Grise said.
