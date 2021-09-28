The Kentucky Court of Appeals has ruled that former city electrical inspector Rick Maxwell is entitled to immunity from liability for his actions in dealing with business owner Don Lowe following a 2002 power outage at Lowe’s Feed and Grain.
The appeals court’s ruling Friday upheld a decision from Warren Circuit Court that there was not enough evidence to show that Maxwell acted with malicious intent to harm Lowe when discussing with the mill owner what needed to be done to have power restored at his business.
The matter has been subject to years of legal wrangling dating back to 2007, when Lowe sued Maxwell and the city of Bowling Green, claiming that Maxwell improperly terminated electricity to the mill following the storm-caused outage and then conspired with the city to deny power to the mill for the next 17 months.
While a trial relatively early in the case’s history resulted in Lowe receiving a $970,000 jury award, subsequent rulings in the state appeals court and in Warren Circuit Court have landed in Maxwell’s favor.
“The city’s position has been the same since the beginning of the case and that’s Mr. Maxwell did not act inappropriately and the city did nothing wrong,” said attorney Tom Kerrick, who represents Maxwell. “I think this latest opinion (from the appeals court) finally confirms that. I’m sorry it’s taken so long to get there, but the city believes strongly in their position.”
In 2012, a Warren Circuit Court jury found that Maxwell committed negligent misrepresentation about the reasons for shutting off power to the feed mill and that the city made fraudulent representations to Lowe regarding its decision to deny electricity to the business
That jury awarded $850,000 to Lowe in compensatory damages and $120,000 in punitive damages, only for the state appeals court to reverse the verdict and the $970,000 jury award four years later and send the case back to circuit court.
The city was dismissed as a defendant in the lawsuit by the first ruling from the appeals court on the grounds that it was entitled to immunity, but the circuit court restored the judgment against Maxwell in the amount of $850,000, finding that he violated Lowe’s due process rights and was reckless and indifferent in delaying the process for Lowe to bring his mill into compliance with city electrical codes and restore power to his business.
That ruling was appealed, and in 2018 the state appeals court sent the case back to Warren Circuit Court once more, directing Warren Circuit Judge John Grise to find whether Maxwell acted with a corrupt motive or willfully or maliciously intended to harm Lowe through his actions – which would support a legal finding that Maxwell acted in what is known as subjective bad faith.
“The outstanding claim was whether Mr. Maxwell had acted with bad faith in the scope of his employment and that is a pretty strict standard to satisfy,” Kerrick said.
Maxwell contended that the evidence in the case didn’t support the jury’s verdict that he committed negligent misrepresentation and that he was entitled to official immunity.
Lowe argued that Maxwell’s actions in withholding information about restoring power to the plant amounted to a malicious bad faith intent to harm Lowe’s business and that the jury’s verdict in 2012 supported his claims.
In a 2020 ruling, Grise found that while Maxwell had been “inexcusably indifferent, unhelpful and unclear,” the inspector’s treatment of Lowe was not sufficient evidence to show that he “actually maliciously intended to hurt Lowe,” and cited prior Court of Appeals decisions noting that “such behavior alone cannot form the basis for recovery against a city government employee.”
Lowe appealed this decision, which led to Friday’s ruling from the state appeals court.
The three-judge appeals court panel unanimously upheld Grise’s ruling, finding that “the circuit court clearly understood its task” in reviewing the evidence to determine whether Maxwell acted in subjective bad faith with Lowe.
“The (circuit) court carefully analyzed the evidence presented by Lowe’s Feed arguably demonstrating that Maxwell failed to act in good faith,” state appeals court Judge Sara Walter Combs wrote in the panel’s decision. “However, the court was not persuaded by this evidence. It was not persuaded that Maxwell acted with a malicious intent to harm Lowe’s Feed or that he acted with a corrupt motive. ... The evidence of record supports the determination made by the court – that the evidence is insufficient to carry the burden of proof imposed by the law upon Lowe’s Feed.”
In this latest appeal, Lowe argued that the conclusions Grise reached were erroneous and usurped the role of the jury that found against Maxwell.
The appeals court, however, determined that the circuit court was not bound to infer from the jury’s award that Maxwell failed to act in good faith.
“After sorting out and reconsidering the material facts, the circuit court concluded as a matter of law that Maxwell was protected by qualified official immunity,” Combs wrote.
The decision leaves Lowe with dwindling legal options going forward. The mill owner can petition the Kentucky Supreme Court for a discretionary review of the appeals court’s decision, but the Supreme Court can decline to hear the case.
Lowe’s attorney, Charles Greenwell, was made aware of the appeals court ruling when reached by the Daily News.
“It’s a sad turn of events is all I can say,” Greenwell said.
