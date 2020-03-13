Nearly all in-person court hearings will be canceled and criminal trials will be rescheduled as part of an emergency order issued Thursday by the Kentucky Supreme Court in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The statewide restrictions set out in the emergency order take effect Monday and will apply through April 10.
The order from the Supreme Court is the latest response to the pandemic from state officials after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency March 6.
Locally, officials in the judicial system are adapting to the provisions in the order.
"We're in the process of rescheduling lots of child support cases and trying to have only necessary personnel here," Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken said. "We are trying to do everything we can to limit foot traffic here at the justice center and keep people home if they need to be home."
With the exception of domestic violence hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases and emergency hearings, all in-person civil and criminal court appearances are canceled for the duration of the order, and judges are encouraged to use phone or video technology for all necessary hearings.
Courtroom attendance for any hearings that take place will be limited to the involved parties in a case, their attorneys and necessary witnesses.
All civil trials, hearings and motions are postponed and will be rescheduled. Trials in progress will be completed at the discretion of the presiding judge.
All small claims, eviction, juvenile, probate, traffic and guardianship cases will be continued except for emergency matters and hearings required to be held under state law.
Any cases involving an attorney or party who is ill or at high risk of contracting the virus shall be rescheduled, and attorneys are encouraged to file documents electronically rather than in person.
James Rhorer, directing attorney for the Department of Public Advocacy, said the ramifications of the order for his office will go beyond reductions in face-to-face contact between public defenders and their clients.
"It's going to present some challenges because when you're not having a lot of your regular court docket, it's going to cause the dockets after this passes to be heavy, and the creation of additional dockets might be necessary," Rhorer said.
Many defendants represented by court-appointed public advocates remain jailed while their cases are pending because they are unable to pay the cash bond to secure their release.
"We have clients in jail who are still presumed innocent, and one of the things we're cognizant of is we're going to do everything we can to try to get them out of custody," Rhorer said.
Milliken said her office, which prosecutes misdemeanor offenses and oversees child support collection, will be conducting more business over the phone.
In compliance with the emergency order, signage was posted at the entrance to the Warren County Justice Center advising people not to enter the building if they have been diagnosed with or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency or have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
People who have visited China, Iran, South Korea or any European country or other high-risk country identified by the Centers for Disease Control in the past 14 days or who have been in close contact with others who have been to those countries in the last two weeks or who have traveled within the U.S. to areas where COVID-19 has been widespread are also advised not to enter the justice center.
Anyone attempting to enter in violation of those restrictions will be denied entrance by a court security officer.
Employees at the justice center are working to stay abreast of guidelines from the CDC, following protocols that include frequent cleanings of all hard surfaces in the courtrooms, Milliken said.
Under the emergency order, new juror orientations are suspended and existing jury panels may be extended. Jurors who are ill, at high risk of contracting the virus or caring for someone who is ill can have their service postponed.
