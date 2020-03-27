Statewide restrictions on courtroom hearings that were imposed earlier this month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been extended two weeks by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton.
On March 12, less than a week after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, the state Supreme Court issued an emergency order canceling all criminal trials and most in-person court hearings through April 10.
This week, Minton amended the order so that it remains effective through April 24.
In another amendment to the order, in-person courtroom attendance is limited to 10 people, down from 20 as set forth in an earlier version of the emergency order.
Other amendments to the order this week include adding temporary child support and in-custody juvenile detention hearings to the list of emergency or time-sensitive matters that can be conducted while the order is in effect, all hearings must be conducted by phone or video technology unless the parties are unable to participate remotely and civil or probate matters requiring prompt attention can be conducted by phone or video.
“The judicial branch provides essential, constitutionally mandated services to the citizens of the commonwealth,” Minton said in a news release. “Unlike retail businesses, we cannot completely shut our doors to the public.”
Since the Supreme Court issued its initial emergency order restricting court dockets, the state’s court system has required the use of videoconferencing for hearings and arraignments, discontinued driver’s license services, required court personnel to work remotely if permitted and implemented a staggered schedule in circuit clerk’s offices so that only half the deputy clerks on staff are on-site each day.
Security personnel were also authorized to deny entrance to a judicial center to anyone diagnosed with or in contact with anyone else diagnosed with COVID-19 or who has been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor or has a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
On March 17, the emergency order was amended to suspend all new juror orientations and a new section was added that extended the 60-day legal period between when a criminal defendant has had a preliminary hearing and when his or her case can be presented to a grand jury by 45 days.
