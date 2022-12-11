Along with first responders, there was another small group of local residents that responded to December’s tornadoes by immediately reporting for work – the news staff of the Daily News.
With many cell towers damaged overnight, communication was sporadic the next morning. Fortunately, downtown Bowling Green was largely spared and the Daily News office on College Street was intact.
Even more important, the office had heat, electricity – and working internet.
The latter was vital, not only for communication, but for production of the print paper. The newspaper is printed off-site, with the designed pages sent to a printing facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. The process requires a high-speed internet connection.
The entire news staff assembled Saturday morning at the Daily News office and quickly put together the next day’s paper highlighting the tragedy, even as the full extent of the damage was still unknown.
A photo of a boy holding an American flag amid the rubble of a home, taken by staff photographer Grace Ramey, ran across the front page under the banner headline: “TRAGIC.”
The hectic news gathering effort of that weekend would be repeated for the better part of a month largely unchanged, even as most of the news staff had to deal with their own issues stemming from the tornadoes. Staff left temporarily homeless, or without power and utilities for weeks on end, produced dozens of stories and photos each week chronicling every aspect of the tragedy.
The Daily News offices, with heat, power, cable TV and internet, became a refuge of sorts.
Production of the paper was directly impacted only once by the tornadoes, when both of the paper’s high-speed internet connections were down for repairs that first Sunday.
Although we prepared a newspaper for that Monday, there was no feasible way to transmit the pages to the printer. For the first time in anyone’s memory, a scheduled newspaper was not printed.
We knew, however, that our readers were primarily looking for information online, and we turned off the paywall on the Daily News website.
We were back online on Monday, and the daily routine of planning, reporting, shooting photos and writing consumed long days and nights for several weeks to come.
To say it was difficult was an understatement. The majority of our newsroom staff did not have electricity at their homes for several weeks, and with only four full-time reporters and one photographer, the work felt at times overwhelming.
Still, by the end of December, we had produced more than 50 separate articles relating to the storm and its aftermath.
That number now sits at several hundred.
As the region’s leading news source, we felt an obligation to provide the comprehensive coverage despite the challenges.
As residents of Warren County, we were proud to be able to chronicle the community’s resilience and be part of the road to recovery.
As that journey continues even a year later, we remain committed to telling the stories of southcentral Kentucky, no matter what the obstacles.