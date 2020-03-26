Cases of COVID-19 in the region continued to climb on Thursday, with the Barren River District Health Department reporting a new total of 15 cases in its eight-county district.
"The Barren River District Health Department is investigating 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District: Warren County has ten cases; Simpson County has four; Logan County has one," the department announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.
The department warned that the region should be on the lookout for an increase in cases.
"We should all prepare for the number of positive cases to continue to increase in the coming days, and take measures to calm anxiety and fear," the department said in the release.
The news came as Gov. Andy Beshear announced in Frankfort the single largest increase in cases over the course of a day. There are now 248 positive cases in Kentucky, up 51 cases from Wednesday.
Beshear reported no new deaths from the virus on Thursday, though he urged Kentuckians to continue practicing social distancing guidelines.
"The next two to three weeks are going to be absolutely critical," to control the rate of new cases, Beshear said.
Still, it's only a matter of time before Kentucky sees a surge in cases, Beshear said. The question is how large that surge will be.
“We need everybody’s best. … Even better than we’ve gotten," he said, thanking Kentuckians for their sacrifices.
