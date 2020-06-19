At least two restaurants in downtown Bowling Green have run into snags as they attempt to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.
Because of positive tests among employees, both Hilligan's Sports Bar & Grill at 1265 College St. and the 440 Main Restaurant on the downtown square have closed temporarily.
"We have received confirmation from the local health department that the establishment (Hilligan's) has approximately 40 employees, five of whom have tested positive for COVID-19," said Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Executive Director of Public Affairs Susan Dunlap in an email.
Dunlap said Hilligan's chose to close and that it was expected to reopen this week.
"The owner is having all employees tested for the coronavirus and having the facility deep-cleaned," Dunlap said.
According to this year's annual report for Hilligan's parent company Hillview Eateries Inc. on file with the Kentucky Secretary of State, Brian Simmons is the company's president. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.
A sign posted Wednesday on the front door of Hilligan's said: "We are taking a break ... See you soon."
Meanwhile, 440 Main has run into a similar situation, according to a post that appeared Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page.
The post said: "440 Main and Micki's will be temporarily closed. We are sorry for the inconvenience. We will be closed in order to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) guidelines. We have had one positive test. Due to the potential exposure, we will be disinfecting and having our entire staff tested. Thank you for understanding."
As part of Gov. Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan to reopen the state's economy after being largely shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants were allowed to reopen at 33 percent of capacity May 22.
