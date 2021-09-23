On the morning of Sept. 12, Stephanie Jackson woke up struggling to breathe. She was quickly checked into The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Hours later, she was dead.
The Bowling Green native was only 42.
She had been ill for more than two weeks.
Her husband, William Jackson, had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been diagnosed with pneumonia. He overcame the sickness. His wife died from the same complications.
Stephanie Jackson is survived by her husband and eight children – three of whom are young teenagers who were adopted by the couple this summer.
“She was always donating stuff to the homeless shelters,” William Jackson said of his late wife. “I just don’t understand. We gave so much just for this to happen.”
The Ohio native first met his wife in 2013 after serving in the Army. Stephanie Jackson grew up in Bowling Green and met her husband after ending a previous relationship. He retired from the Army after meeting her.
“We didn’t stay apart since that day,” he said of meeting his wife. “We have been together every day since then until the 12th. She was just so loving. She was trying to hold out (going to the hospital) as much as she possibly could. She wanted to spend as much time with me as she could.”
Before she fell ill, they were preparing to celebrate their first wedding anniversary Oct. 10. Stephanie Jackson was buried after a graveside service Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery.
The loss has left the family reeling and looking for answers while William Jackson attempts to cover the cost of the funeral.
That’s when Melissa Lynch decided to step in and help the Jacksons financially.
Lynch created a GoFundMe.com page titled “Help the Jackson’s memorial fund” in an effort to crowdsource funding for payments such as the funeral and headstone.
“I’ve known Stephanie since middle school,” Lynch said. “I’ve known her basically my whole life. She has always been there. Basically, I just wanted to help. I don’t know their financial business. I just really wanted to give her something she deserved.”
Lynch said her friend was “strong-willed” and a great mother who loved her children dearly.
“Stephanie always seemed to be happy and positive,” Lynch said. “She will be missed. She was also a foster parent and has been one for several years now. It’s just so unexpected. If you happen to get sick, stay on top of it.”
That sentiment was also echoed by William Jackson.
“Don’t let your loved ones hold out,” he said. “You need to get them to the hospital. It’s really a sad thing that these hospitals won’t let more than one person go in so they aren’t dying by theirselves.”
The GoFundMe account has a stated goal of $10,000, and the page has already raised more than $2,000.
“I was actually really impressed,” Lynch said. “There was one donor who donated $500, which is very generous. I’m glad the story is out there and the story has some passion.”
Family friend Julie Perry said the Jacksons had been foster parents for several children in recent years. She called Stephanie Jackson an “amazing person” and said the couple were fun, patient people.
“They have lost someone who was helping bring them money,” Perry said of the family. “Now it leaves the husband taking care of these children. I don’t even know how he is going to do this. It’s going to be very hard. They have helped out so many people. I just think it’s right for the community to help them.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.