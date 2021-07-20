COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise nationally with the arrival of the delta variant, and the impact is now being felt in southcentral Kentucky. Local vaccination rates, meanwhile, continue to remain below 50%.
During a news conference Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has now had three straight weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate is also spiking.
“If more adults don’t get vaccinated, it’s not just adults who pay the price. It’s our kids who will,” Beshear said. “Many of them can’t get vaccinated yet, and they count on us to make good decisions and do the right thing.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health said the current incidence rate of the virus is considered “accelerated” or “critical” in seven of eight counties in the Barren River District. The only exception is Butler County.
The incidence rate in the state is currently 9.90, and those seven local counties – Warren, Barren, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe and Simpson – have incidence rates in the double digits.
Med Center Health Vice President Dr. Melinda Joyce said The Medical Center now has 12 patients with the virus after going weeks treating only a couple of couple of individuals with COVID-19.
Joyce said the reason for the recent spike is that the delta variant is more dangerous and vaccination numbers have hit a plateau.
“It seems with this variant that it’s more easily spreadable and the viral load is larger,” Joyce said. “That means it’s easier to get sick, which means this variant is much worse. Just like in other parts of the country, the vast majority of people we are seeing are not vaccinated.”
The Barren River District Health Department reported Monday the majority of the region remains unvaccinated. The department’s numbers show none of the eight counties in the district have greater than 41.37% of its total population vaccinated.
Joyce said if vaccination numbers don’t change both locally and nationally, there would be disastrous consequences.
“On a larger scale, if things didn’t change, then I think we will see our numbers of COVID-positive patients and deaths go back to what it looked like in the winter time,” she said. “And that’s terrible. We will likely see mask mandates come back. It has a very serious nature. It’s not painting a very pretty picture. ...
“The thing that the public needs to know the most is that if you are fully vaccinated, we can stop the spread of the variant,” Joyce said.
Through Monday, The Medical Center had administered 86,829 doses of vaccine with 76,479 doses being applied at the hospital’s vaccination clinic in Bowling Green.
Joyce said there have been some rare instances of an individual being completely vaccinated and still contracting the virus.
“But those cases are not nearly as severe, and they are not the people that are likely to die,” she said. “Right now, what we are seeing is that people who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated. The worst-case scenario from COVID is much, much worse than what you would get with the vaccine.”
Joyce said the clinic was still seeing good interest in the vaccine from individuals age 29 and younger. However, she said there is “absolutely” no renewed interest in adults between 30 to 50 years of age.
“I wish I had an answer to those people that are so hesitant,” Joyce said. “We have given 86,000 doses and people are fine. People need to think about making a sacrifice for the people around them. They just need to get the vaccine.”
Barren River District Health Department Director Matt Hunt said his agency had administered around 24,000 doses of vaccine — most of which are Moderna. However, like Joyce, Hunt sees the region’s vaccination numbers as discouraging.
“We have more vaccines in this area than most places across the state,” he said. “We do have a poor vaccine rate, and that’s why we are seeing infection rates increase. They go hand-in-hand. People have had plenty of opportunities. This (spike) has been across the board for us.”
– Kentucky’s vaccination numbers are available at dashboard.chfs.ky.gov.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.