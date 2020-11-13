For Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates, the 2020 elections have been the most difficult of her six years in office, but she believes steps taken this year to conduct elections while observing coronavirus protocols could have long-term benefits.
In particular, Yates sees the early in-person voting that took place at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center as something that needs to continue post-COVID.
“I definitely think things will change,” Yates said. “I think the early voting went well. We’ll need legislation to change that, but I’ve heard there are bills in the works already.”
As for Election Day voting, Yates said having six polling places instead of the normal 88 precincts is an idea worth continuing.
With help from the county parks department and road department staffs, Yates said setup and take-down at the six locations went smoothly.
“I like having the large vote centers instead of so many precincts,” Yates said. “In the future we could probably do them by the (six) magisterial districts instead of by precincts.”
Despite those innovations and expanded absentee voting, Yates said voter turnout in the general election fell short of her expectations.
Warren County had 55,762 ballots cast out of 89,576 registered voters for a 62.25% voter turnout. That’s better than the statewide turnout of 60.33% but short of Yates’ expectations.
“In the last (2016) election, we were at 61 percent, so I’m a little disappointed,” Yates said. “I was expecting 70 percent or more.”
The election that stretched across 19 days for in-person voting and culminated Nov. 3 resulted in a new makeup of the Bowling Green City Commission.
Todd Alcott, who was endorsed by outgoing Mayor Bruce Wilkerson in September, won the mayoral race with 14,495 votes over write-in candidates Tom Morris (2,588 votes) and Chris Page (1,389).
He will join some familiar faces and one newcomer on the city commission come January.
Current Mayor Pro Tem Sue Parrigin will retain that position after garnering 8,129 votes to lead the 10 city commission candidates.
Dana Beasley-Brown will keep her spot as commissioner after getting 7,828 votes, but incumbent Commissioners Brian “Slim” Nash and Joe Denning lost their reelection bids.
Melinda Hill, who served as a city commissioner from 2011 through 2016, will return after getting 7,514 votes.
The one true newcomer among the four successful city commission candidates is Carlos Bailey, who came up short in a bid for a commissioner seat in 2018 but took the fourth spot this time with 7,372 votes. He edged out Denning, who collected 7,101 votes for fifth place.
A Bowling Green native who grew up in a single-parent household and is now an attorney, Bailey is eager to make his voice heard on such issues as affordable housing, broadband internet access and improved public transportation.
“I love this city and want to make a difference,” Bailey said. “I believe leadership is serving the people and listening to the people.”
Bailey, 44, a Warren Central High School graduate, doesn’t expect agreement on all the issues he plans to promote, but he believes his law background will be an asset.
“I know what it’s like to negotiate,” he said.
He and Alcott are the only members of the city commission without prior service on that body. Bailey would like to see more newcomers in the future.
“I would like to enact term limits,” he said. “That would make sure that some new blood comes on the commission.”
