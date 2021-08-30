In a Warren Fiscal Court meeting during which premium pay was approved for county employees whose work has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announced he has tested positive for the virus as he joined the meeting via video conference.
Although under quarantine, Buchanon conducted the meeting virtually Monday and took time to promote vaccination against the virus that has taxed local hospitals to their capacity limits and disrupted a number of school systems.
“I encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated,” said Buchanon, whose symptoms appear to be mild. “The doctor told me that if I hadn’t been vaccinated my symptoms would be much worse.”
Buchanon, who described his symptoms as like those of a mild chest cold, said he has seen firsthand what toll COVID-19 can take on the unvaccinated.
“I know many people who have gotten COVID lately who had not gotten around to getting vaccinated,” he said. “Some are on ventilators in the intensive care unit. I have attended the funerals for a couple of them.”
Buchanon also announced that county employees who had to work extra because of the pandemic will be receiving premium pay funded by the federal American Recovery Plan Act.
He indicated there will be two rounds of premium pay. Workers who were employed by the county on March 1, 2020, and are still employed are eligible to receive bonuses of up to $2,500 for full-time workers and a prorated amount for part-timers.
In addition, people employed by the county Sept. 1 who are still employed Dec. 31, 2022, will be eligible to receive the same amounts in a second round of funding.
He said elected officials and heads of county departments aren’t eligible for the premium pay.
“The ARPA funding has provisions to utilize funds to recognize and reward extraordinary service during the pandemic, particularly for front-line low- to moderate-income workers,” Buchanon said.
One group of county workers – Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies – will be getting some extra equipment as a result of action taken at Monday’s meeting.
The magistrates approved Sheriff Brett Hightower’s request to purchase 45 body-worn cameras and apply for a Department of Justice grant that would pay part of the total cost of $695,090.
Hightower noted the maximum grant award is $90,000 and said the cameras and related equipment being purchased from Georgia-based Utility Associates Inc. will be paid for over a seven-year period, knocking the cost down to less than $90,000 per year.
The sheriff said the purchase includes body-worn cameras and car cameras, and he indicated the system comes with unlimited computer storage capacity and a number of safety features.
“If you pull your weapon out of its holster, the camera automatically comes on,” Hightower said. “If you turn the siren on in your car, it comes on.”
Hightower said the cameras come with Global Positioning System technology that allows them to be programmed to turn on or off in specified locations.
“This is something I looked into over a year ago,” the sheriff said. “I think it really lends itself to showing the community that we’re open and want transparency within the sheriff’s office. It’s a great investigative tool as well.”
The purchase of the equipment from Utility Associates, the same company Western Kentucky University is planning to purchase body cameras from, is seen by Buchanon as a necessary expenditure.
“We’ve wanted to get the body cameras for some time,” he said. “This appears to be a unique camera that meets all of our specifications.”
Even without the grant funding, Buchanon said, “The county treasurer (Greg Burrell) and I agree that we can justify and afford the payments. This could prove to be very important in many court cases.”
In other business Monday, the magistrates approved paying $98,700 to Scotty’s Contracting for a culvert replacement at Pondsville Road.
The work has been completed at Pondsville Road, which was closed for several weeks after spring flooding, and county Public Works Director Josh Moore said $78,960 of the cost is being paid by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet emergency funds.
Also approved were four more court sponsorships associated with the indoor tennis/multi-sport facility nearing completion next to the gymnasium at Buchanon Park.
Cathy Beard and family were recognized as gold sponsors for contributing $25,000. Park Priest and Alex Downing are combining to contribute $25,000 for another gold sponsorship.
That makes six gold sponsors for the facility, which county Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said will open Nov. 1.
Kummer also said Monday that Wells Richardson & Associates and Western Kentucky University Athletics are sponsoring outdoor courts with donations of $12,500 each.
WKU and Warren County have entered into an agreement that will allow WKU to use the facility for its tennis program, Kummer said.
The magistrates also approved spending $11,326.26 to Wright Implement to purchase a 61-inch John Deere mower for use at the BeautifI-65 project that is providing through the Operation PRIDE organization landscaping and beautification at the five Bowling Green exits along Interstate 65.
