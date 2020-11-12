GLASGOW – The surge in COVID-19 cases was a main topic of discussion at the Glasgow City Council meeting Monday night.
City property tax bills were mailed Oct. 30.
“We want to encourage everybody to mail their payments, or to drop them off in front of city hall in the white drop box. Our building is open normal hours, but you are going to have to have a mask on in order to come in and pay it in person. And you’re going to have to have your temperature taken,” said Mayor Harold Armstrong.
Taxpayers will also be required to follow guidelines for proper social distancing when paying taxes in-person, and they will be asked to give their name, address and phone number so they may be contacted in the event they are exposed to the coronavirus.
“We are taking every precaution,” the mayor said.
The city is disinfecting the main hallway at City Hall and the city offices on the first floor either the night before or early in the morning before the building opens to the public. The city council’s chambers on the second floor of the building are also being disinfected.
“If you mail (your taxes) in and you want to get a receipt, you can put a self-addressed envelope in there and they will send you a receipt back,” Armstrong said.
Monday night’s city council meeting was an in-person event, but due to Barren County having a high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the next city council meeting will be virtual.
“Last week we got a news release that looks like we are going to have to go back to virtual meetings, and Councilman (Wendell) Honeycutt brought one in from (Kentucky League of Cities) that reads the same exact way. Unless something changes, our next meeting will be by Zoom,” Armstrong said.
Councilman Joe Trigg asked if the city’s website had any information on Barren County’s COVID-19 status.
Information about the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases comes from Barren County Emergency Management Agency. Armstrong said he receives updates on a regular basis and can begin posting on the city’s website.
“They (the numbers) are skewed because we had a nursing home about 10 days ago that had 30-some people infected and that came across on two days,” the mayor said.
The county’s numbers have increased since fall break, but Armstrong said that if city officials know there have been documented cases in a nursing home or in an assisted living facility, efforts will be taken to make note of how many cases stem from one location.
Trigg also brought up the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Barren County Detention Center and the concern some city residents have about it being “a hot spot.”
The mayor told Trigg he had spoken with Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale about four weeks ago about the jail and learned inmates who had contracted COVID-19 were being housed separately from those who did not have it.
Sixty-three inmates at the detention center tested positive in mid-September, as well as six deputy jailers and four contract employees.
The last time the mayor spoke to Hale, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had decreased.
“They’ve probably learned from their mistakes, and if I’m not mistaken they are taking everybody’s temperature and doing the same thing we’re doing,” Armstrong said. “And they are doing temperature (checks) for the incarcerated on a daily or semi-daily basis.”
